With blossoming fastball, Hanover pitcher Seth Keller on scouts' radar

Seth Keller does not recall any major league baseball scouts following him last season.

Now it’s fairly routine to see 15 or more radar guns pop up when he pitches for Hanover High.

“I try not to pay attention to it,” he said. “It’s just extra noise I don’t need to look at. Pay attention, be in the moment and do what I can do.”

What he’s doing right now on the mound and at the plate is in the dominant-plus category. Armed with a blossoming fastball, the senior right-hander set a tournament record with 16 strikeouts in seven innings last week in the National High School Invitational, a scout-heavy event in Cary, N.C., that features 16 of the nation’s top teams.

A shortstop when not on the mound, he had tournament highs in batting average (.750), slugging percentage (.875), and on-base percentage (.769) and was named to the all-tournament team.

Keller followed that with eight strikeouts in four shutout innings on Friday night, combining with Marcus Van Alstine on a one-hitter in Hanover’s 10-0 victory at Mechanicsville. Keller allowed one hit and walked three in a performance he rounded out with a two-run triple, three RBIs and three walks. He was hit by a pitch and stole two bases.

No scouts were evident watching the Old Dominion commit’s latest effort, but they don’t miss many of Hanover’s games for good reasons: The Hawks have two potential draft picks on the mound in Keller and senior left-hander Levi Huesman.

Huesman, who has a low-90s mph fastball that has touched 95, could be a high-round pick. Hanover coach Tyler Kane says he gets phone calls from scouts about Huesman every day.

Keller’s fastball was in the 87-91 mph range last season, not enough to earn scouting interest, especially for a 5-foot-10 pitcher. He spent the offseason building arm strength, throwing as hard as he could into a net and during sessions on the mound. He began to notice a sustained jump in velocity in late December and early January.

Up 15 pounds to 185, his fastball consistently is in the low-90s now and has hit 95. As important as the velocity, Kane said, is command of the fastball and three other pitches: a cutter that Keller has added, a slider and a change-up.

“He really took to his offseason program and conditioning,” Kane said. “He wakes up every day at 5 a.m. to go lift, and four or five times a week in the offseason he’s going through his throwing progression. He knows and understands his body really well and what he has to do to be mechanically efficient.

“He’s only 5-10ish. In order to throw that hard, he’s got to be really efficient, and he is.”

Hanover, ranked in the top 35 nationally by Perfect Game to start the year, went 1-2 in the National High School Invitational, losing to the former No. 1 team in the country (now No. 3), Orange Lutheran of California, 6-3 in the opener; beating last season’s Florida Class 3 state champs, First Academy, 9-2 in 10 innings; and losing 13-4 to No. 21 Yucaipa of California.

Keller’s 16-strikeout game came against First Academy and eclipsed the tournament record of 15. He allowed one run on three hits while walking one. At the plate, he had a pair of hits, an RBI and a walk.

“Special moment,” he said.

Keller said Kane planned to lift him after the sixth inning, but Keller talked him into staying. He had 14 whiffs at the time and got two more.

“I had no clue [about the record],” he said. “I just wanted another inning.”

Hanover (7-2) is 34th in the latest rankings. Outside of the national competition, it has outscored teams 68-5.

Keller did run into some trouble in the third inning against Mechanicsville (6-2). He loaded the bases with two outs before escaping on a fielder’s choice grounder.

Van Alstine (VMI) struck out eight in his three innings. Left fielder Charlie Rohr had two hits, two walks, two stolen bases and an RBI; first baseman Brett Alvis had a hit, three walks and an RBI; and catcher Cannon Peebles (N.C. State) had two hits, two walks and three stolen bases.

Mechanicsville pitchers walked 13 and hit two batters. Cam Lamb had the lone hit, a third-inning single.