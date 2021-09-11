With brothers all over the field, Midlothian cruises past Clover Hill

Several sets of brothers play for the Midlothian High football team this season. So there’s a little more to it when Trojans coach Matt Hutchings talks about family being a team theme.
“At any given point, we can have four sets of brothers on our defensive side of the football, which is pretty cool,” Hutchings said.
There’s the Runyons, Ryan and Jackson; the Semideys, Gabe and Gio; the Berrys, Ashby and Knox; and the Harringtons, Conor and Declan.
The Harringtons had a big part on the offensive side as Midlothian piled up 438 yards in a 41-14 victory over visiting Clover Hill on Friday.
Conor, a slot back, scored a touchdown rushing and another receiving. Declan, a lineman, was up front with Gio Semidy, Lee Pitz, Andrew Perko and Mikyel Cardichon making room for a dizzying amount of backs to run for 279 yards.
“[Having all the brothers is] really good because we can all become closer to each other,” Declan said. “It helps us stay focused because the brothers will pick each up other when they’re down, no matter what.”
The Trojans, in good early position in Region 5C at 2-0, didn’t have many down moments against Clover Hill (0-2). Conor Harrington scored from 8 yards out on the first drive, then took a swing pass from Cooper Meads and went 32 yards for a score on the second drive.
Midlothian led 28-7 at halftime.
Declan, a senior, and Conor, a junior, have been playing together since youth league. Their grandfather is Ken Willard, a running back in the NFL with San Francisco and St. Louis.
Declan, who moved from center to guard this season, is 6-0, 280 pounds. Conor is about 5-10, 175 pounds.
“I guess I grew up eating more than him, and this is what it’s turned into,” Declan said. “But I enjoy blocking for him.”
Conor was a quarterback before switching to a hybrid back role as a freshman. He had 36 yards rushing on four carries and 71 yards receiving on five catches.
“I know I can trust him,” Conor said of his brother. “I know he’s going to do his job and he’s going to do his job well. … I like having him there, knowing he’s going to do his thing and I’m going to do my thing.”
The Trojans did their thing by spreading the ball around to a parade of backs. Zach Wirt finished with 79 yards on seven carries. Makhi Jackson had 63 yards and a TD on 11 carries. Cam Penn had 34 yards on six carries, and Max Mckey had 35 yards and a TD on four carries.
Clover Hill quarterback Eric Webster was 22 of 46 for 269 yards. Abe Uqdah had six catches for 114 yards and a TD. Reggie Carter had 79 yards rushing.
“We have such a balance,” Hutchings said. “We’ve got weapons all over the place. … It’s just what button [to push]. What is the defense going to give us? If they give us a five-man box, we’re going to ground and pound you. If you give us an eight-man box, we have the ability to get the ball outside quickly and throw it deep.
“It’s very nice to have that collection of guys. And every one of them doesn’t care who gets the football.”
Clover Hill 7 0 0 7 -- 14
Midlothian 14 14 6 7 -- 41
Mid – Harrington 8 run (Lawton kick)
Mid – Harrington 32 pass from Meads (Lawton kick)
CH – Webster 1 run (kick good)
Mid – Kleski 17 pass from Meads (Lawton kick)
Mid – Jackson 3 run (Lawton kick)
Mid – Kleski 32 pass from Meads (kick failed)
CH – Uqdah 44 pass from Webster (kick good)
Mid – Mckey 14 run (Lawton kick)
RUSHING
CH – Carter 17 carries, 79 yards, Douglass 2-2, Webster 2-minus-7; Mid – Wirt 7-79, Jackson 11-63, Harrington 4-36, Penn 6-34, Mckey 4-35, Sperry 5-25, Rosenberger 1-minus-1, Meads 1-minus-6
PASSING
CH – Webster 22-46-269-0-1; Mid – Meads 8-16-132-0-3, Sperry 2-3-27-0-0
RECEIVING
CH – Uqdah 6-114, Genas 7-41, Mazell 3-60, Carter 2-35, Davila 3-15, Henry 1-4; Mid – Harrington 5-71, Kleski 3-69, A. Berry 1-19, Wirt 1-0.
(804) 649-6965
Twitter: @timpearrelltd