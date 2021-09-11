With brothers all over the field, Midlothian cruises past Clover Hill

Several sets of brothers play for the Midlothian High football team this season. So there’s a little more to it when Trojans coach Matt Hutchings talks about family being a team theme.

“At any given point, we can have four sets of brothers on our defensive side of the football, which is pretty cool,” Hutchings said.

There’s the Runyons, Ryan and Jackson; the Semideys, Gabe and Gio; the Berrys, Ashby and Knox; and the Harringtons, Conor and Declan.

The Harringtons had a big part on the offensive side as Midlothian piled up 438 yards in a 41-14 victory over visiting Clover Hill on Friday.

Conor, a slot back, scored a touchdown rushing and another receiving. Declan, a lineman, was up front with Gio Semidy, Lee Pitz, Andrew Perko and Mikyel Cardichon making room for a dizzying amount of backs to run for 279 yards.

“[Having all the brothers is] really good because we can all become closer to each other,” Declan said. “It helps us stay focused because the brothers will pick each up other when they’re down, no matter what.”