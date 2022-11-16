With changes in hand, defending state champ Varina prepares for unbeaten King George in Region 4B semifinals

After motoring in relative comfort in its first eight games, defending Class 4 state football champ Varina encountered some potholes.

The Blue Devils had to go overtime to beat Patrick Henry 27-21, then they were shut out by Highland Springs 29-0.

The effort against Highland Springs was what bothered Varina coach Marcus Lewis, so he moved some people around and made some changes in the aftermath.

“We played some younger kids we thought were giving us more effort and just practicing harder and just kind of went with that,” he said. “I told the kids, ‘No matter what grade you’re in, if you’re practicing hard and you’re playing hard, you’re going to play.’ That’s exactly what we did.

“I don’t mind losing. But if we ain’t fighting, I can’t go out like that.”

The result was what Lewis said was one of Varina’s better games: a 35-0 victory over Matoaca in the first round of the Region 4B playoffs.

The third-seeded Blue Devils (10-1) will need to continue to have that kind of effort in Friday’s semifinals (7 p.m.) when they travel to second-seeded King George (11-0), a team Varina beat 28-10 in the region playoffs last year that has been waiting for another chance.

Negotiating one of the toughest regions in the state isn’t easy for any team. The top five seeds – unbeaten Dinwiddie and unbeaten King George, Varina, Hanover and Eastern View -- were a combined 45-5 during the regular season.

While Varina had some of its playmakers back, it operated with almost all newcomers – some sophomores -- on the offensive and defensive lines.

On top of that, the Blue Devils lost a player Lewis said was one of his top two-way linemen, sophomore Jaiden Wellons, to a torn ACL early in the season. Lewis said a freshman, Jadon Baskerville, started last week.

He also has lineman Marquis Vincent playing both ways now. He had just been mostly on defense.

“He’s our overall best lineman on both sides of the ball,” Lewis said. “Strongest kid on the team. So it always helps when you can play him more on offense.”

Defensively, sophomore Myles Anderson moved in at cornerback. JaeShaun Allen-Tyler moved from corner to outside linebacker and had several tackles last week.

Freshman Braylon Hood has moved in at inside linebacker, and North Carolina recruit Kaveion Keys has gone from playing more in space as a linebacker to a pass rusher.

“We’ve got to put pressure on the quarterback,” said Lewis, whose team had tight games during the season against Hermitage (13-0) and Hanover (21-12). “We’re going to keep him on the ball and let him use his athletic ability to get after the quarterback and stop the run.”

Lewis said he wants his team to play physical against King George, which has several playmakers back from last season.

“Our defense understands, hey, eliminate the big plays,” he said. “Make a team drive the football. And offensively we’ve just got to finish drives.”