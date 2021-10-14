With Elena Sorkin stepping up, Deep Run field hockey as strong as ever

Heading into the 2021 field hockey campaign, Deep Run coach Rachel Haislip said that the quick succession of competitive seasons left them feeling like they’d lost a mass of seniors all at once.

So this year would be a growing season for the reigning regional champions, Haislip said, where the team strove to improve with every practice and game.

But so far, that improvement has Deep Run looking as strong as ever. After 12 games, the Wildcats’ only loss to a VHSL team was a 2-1 decision in favor of Prince George. They've earned a 3-2 win over Midlothian and a 5-0 victory over J.R. Tucker in the past week.

The team’s leading scorer, Elena Sorkin, has been a testament to their approach.

“Sorkin has definitely had a breakout season,” Haislip said. “She is one of our players that has gotten better with literally every touch of the ball.”

Sorkin — the younger sister of four-time All Metro tennis player of the year Nina Sorkin — leads the team offensively with 13 goals and four assists.

Sorkin, a strong lacrosse player who has committed to play at High Point, has the athleticism and competitive nature has enabled her to develop her field hockey game and score some big goals for the team, according to Haislip.