With Harry Dalton back, No. 2 Dinwiddie runs past No. 3 Thomas Dale for undefeated regular season

A team never wants to lose a big playmaker early in the season to injury, but it was a reality Dinwiddie faced when back Harry Dalton injured his foot in late September, only two games into the season.
In looking for the next man up, however, the Generals found options. With Dalton back on the field, they all combined for five touchdowns and 442 yards on the ground in a 35-21 win over host Thomas Dale Friday night in a battle of two of the top three teams in The Times-Dispatch rankings.
“You don’t want any kids to even get hurt, but what it did was show us Tylor Veney,” said Dinwiddie coach Billy Mills, whose team is ranked second. “Both of those guys, plus Brenton [Hilton], with how our defense has been playing, it gives us a really good chance of making a run.”
The win sealed the deal on an undefeated regular season for Dinwiddie (8-0) and helped secure its spot at the top of swarming Region 4B. Dale, ranked third, is 7-2 and in the Region 6A playoffs.
Dalton led the way with 227 yards and a score in 22 carries. Hilton, the starting quarterback, and Veney, who earned his starting spot in the backfield partway through the season, both added two more TDs and recorded 131 yards and 84 yards, respectively.
The success has been driven by a shared focus on improvement from summer training on, Hilton said.
“We always wanted to get better,” Hilton said. “We always talked about going to states, so we pushed ourselves in practice and in the weight room to be better athletes and players on the field.”
The Knights found the end zone first with quick-footed Kyon Turner sprinting down the field after a pass from sophomore quarterback Ethan Minter.
But the Generals maintained control of the field through the middle two frames, collecting four of their touchdowns while shutting out their opponent.
Their first score was set up at the end of the first quarter with a deep run by Dalton. The 6-foot, 195-pound freshman carried a Thomas Dale defender on his back for the extra yards to set Veney up to start the second quarter. Then Dalton gave his team the lead heading into halftime.
“Last week was [Dalton’s] first week back, and he was kind of shaking off the rust, but he sure showed what he can do tonight,” Mills said.
The win was the Generals’ narrowest margin of victory by a point — Hopewell went down 35-20 in week four — and Thomas Dale kept up the fight through the final minutes. Each fourth-quarter touchdown came in the final four minutes of the game.
Minter, who finished 19 of 30 passing for 259 yards, threw two deep passes to Christian Lyons and Jacob Seaborne to keep the fight alive.
But Hilton kept the gap from narrowing too far with a breakout 56-yard run into the end zone, putting a cap on the Generals’ first win over the Knights in three years.
“We always have wars with these guys,” Mills said. “Last season, we had a great first half but weren’t able to finish, and these kids have been a little salty about it ever since. They set a goal for themselves, we’ve had a great week of practices, and they were on a mission tonight.”
And while Hilton said his team would enjoy the win over Thomas Dale, it still has its eyes on the next goal.
“We’re not done, we still have work to do,” Hilton said. “We’ll enjoy this for the weekend, but come Monday, we’ll get back at it for the postseason.”
Dinwiddie 0 14 14 7 — 35
Thomas Dale 7 0 0 14 — 21
TD — Turner 62 pass from Minter (Rios kick)
Din — Veney 5 run (Bell kick)
Din — Dalton 1 run (Bell kick)
Din — Hilton 12 run (Bell kick)
Din — Veney 12 run (Bell kick)
TD — Lyons 67 pass from Minter (Rios kick)
Din — Hilton 56 run (Bell kick)
TD — Seaborne 35 pass from Minter (Rios kick)
RUSHING
Din — Harry Dalton 22-227, Brenton Hilton 12-131, Tylor Veney 18-84; TD — Ethan Minter 12-58, Jordan Branch 9-12, Brandon Rose 5-8
PASSING
Din — Hilton 7-10-32; TD — Minter 19-30-259
RECEIVING
Din — Daniel Campbell 2-18, Veney 2-3, Chris Drumgoole 1-4, Khalil Hazelwood 1-3; TD — Christian Lyons 3-90, Kyon Turner 6-88, Rose 3-38, Jacob Seaborne 1-35, Donovan Woods 3-12