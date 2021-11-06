With Harry Dalton back, No. 2 Dinwiddie runs past No. 3 Thomas Dale for undefeated regular season

A team never wants to lose a big playmaker early in the season to injury, but it was a reality Dinwiddie faced when back Harry Dalton injured his foot in late September, only two games into the season.

In looking for the next man up, however, the Generals found options. With Dalton back on the field, they all combined for five touchdowns and 442 yards on the ground in a 35-21 win over host Thomas Dale Friday night in a battle of two of the top three teams in The Times-Dispatch rankings.

“You don’t want any kids to even get hurt, but what it did was show us Tylor Veney,” said Dinwiddie coach Billy Mills, whose team is ranked second. “Both of those guys, plus Brenton [Hilton], with how our defense has been playing, it gives us a really good chance of making a run.”

The win sealed the deal on an undefeated regular season for Dinwiddie (8-0) and helped secure its spot at the top of swarming Region 4B. Dale, ranked third, is 7-2 and in the Region 6A playoffs.

Dalton led the way with 227 yards and a score in 22 carries. Hilton, the starting quarterback, and Veney, who earned his starting spot in the backfield partway through the season, both added two more TDs and recorded 131 yards and 84 yards, respectively.