With his game taking off, Manns flies for 30 as No. 3 L.C. Bird turns back No. 6 Manchester

Troy Manns came into his own as a basketball player in the eleventh grade.
So it’s neat, L.C. Bird’s boys coach said, watching his son Yuri doing something similar.
The younger Manns scored a career-high 30 points and helped the Skyhawks, ranked third in The Times-Dispatch Top 10, get second-half separation from No. 6 Manchester in a 67-53 victory Friday at Bird.
That followed a 22-point effort by the 6-foot-3 junior shooting guard in an 88-72 loss to No. 2 John Marshall last week.
“It’s fun watching him,” said Troy Manns, a point guard in college at George Mason and Virginia Tech. “He’s just growing into his role. You look at all the players we had before. This is the time, their junior year, where their game kind of takes off.”
Manns and Bird (10-1) got lift off in the third quarter behind 3-point shooting. With Manchester (9-2) holding a 38-35 lead and keeping the Skyhawks at bay with a zone, Manns drained back-to-back treys. He made another 3 to go with one each from A.J. Wills and Marcus Allen in the quarter as Bird opened a five-point lead.
Manns had 11 points in the quarter and added 7 more in the fourth. Bird outscored the Lancers 32-15 in the final 13-plus minutes.
Manchester, which had a 36-33 halftime lead behind the zone and some good passing, got 14 points from big man Makai Byerson – 12 in the first half. Zion Richardson-Keys added 10.
Wills and big man Keyontae Lewis scored 11 points apiece for Bird. Allen had 10.
“I’m just trying to make the right play every time, if that means I’ve got to score or look for my teammates,” Manns said. “That’s the best thing about our team. If I don’t have it, someone will. … I just want to win. That’s the main goal.”
Troy Manns said he was a good shooter in college but not a great shooter, so that’s been a focus since Yuri was little.
“I played with [former UVA standout] Curtis Staples,” Troy Manns said, “and his dad taught Yuri how to shoot. We’ve never changed it. Curt was the best shooter I’ve ever been associated with.”
Manns has other offensive weapons besides perimeter shooting. He can get to the basket and draws a lot of fouls (13 of 16 at the line).
He’s always in the gym – he takes 500 shots a day – but that comes from his own drive. His father said he saw a lot of guys “who pushed their kids, and they became resentful toward each other. I never wanted that.”
“It’s a partnership,” he said. “It’s not me killing him to do things. What I didn’t want to do was ruin a relationship with my son. My dad was my hero. My dad passed away when I was 17, right before I went to college. I had a blueprint on how to be a dad. I wanted that same relationship with him.”
Not that being the coach’s son has been easy.
“When you’re coaching your child, everybody thinks the only reason he’s on the floor is because you’re the coach,” said Manns, who guided Bird to a state title in 2017. “Any success he has is because of the coach.
“It’s been very, very difficult, this whole process, him getting to this point. There’s been a lot of negativity with the fact that he’s playing.”
Manns has offers from Radford and North Carolina A&T, and interest from Longwood and UNC Ashville. He’s working on improving his strength, versatility and defense. He was 6-0, 128 pounds as a freshman. He’s up to 170 now.
He and his father go over “things I can do at the next level. He’s just trying to prepare me for what’s coming next.”
“I wouldn’t want anyone else to be my coach,” he said. “I know he’s got my back, and I’ve got his.”
Manchester 12 21 13 7 -- 53
L.C. Bird 13 17 21 16 -- 67
Manchester – Moody 3, McDuffie 6, Byerson 14, Johnson 7, Kearse 8, Richardson-Keys 10, Watts 5.
L.C. Bird – Taylor 2, Manns 30, Williams 3, Wills 11, Allen 10, Lewis 11.
