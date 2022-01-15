With his game taking off, Manns flies for 30 as No. 3 L.C. Bird turns back No. 6 Manchester

“It’s a partnership,” he said. “It’s not me killing him to do things. What I didn’t want to do was ruin a relationship with my son. My dad was my hero. My dad passed away when I was 17, right before I went to college. I had a blueprint on how to be a dad. I wanted that same relationship with him.”

Not that being the coach’s son has been easy.

“When you’re coaching your child, everybody thinks the only reason he’s on the floor is because you’re the coach,” said Manns, who guided Bird to a state title in 2017. “Any success he has is because of the coach.

“It’s been very, very difficult, this whole process, him getting to this point. There’s been a lot of negativity with the fact that he’s playing.”

Manns has offers from Radford and North Carolina A&T, and interest from Longwood and UNC Ashville. He’s working on improving his strength, versatility and defense. He was 6-0, 128 pounds as a freshman. He’s up to 170 now.

He and his father go over “things I can do at the next level. He’s just trying to prepare me for what’s coming next.”