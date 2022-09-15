With more players, there’s optimism for Armstrong football coach Jeremy Pruitt

If you want one reason Armstrong football coach Jeremy Pruitt is optimistic about his program, there’s the more than 50 players on the varsity and JV teams this season.

“That’s something big for Armstrong High School,” Pruitt said. “We normally average around 25 or 30 kids. We have a JV program that’s up and running for the first time in eight years. The program is pushing forward in so many ways, it’s exciting.”

If you want another reason, Pruitt has some players getting college recruiting interest.

Pruitt said wide receiver/safety Leonte Oulahi (6-foot-1,180 pounds) is getting looks from UVa, JMU, Richmond, VMI and William & Mary. Linebacker/running back Kemari Eberhardt (6-1, 205) is getting interest from JMU, VMI and Virginia State. Quarterback Tony Allen is getting early interest from South Carolina State.

Pruitt, a former linebacker at VSU, took over in 2020, although Armstrong didn’t play that year because of COVID. The Wildcats, who haven’t won more than two games in a season since 2014 (6-5), went 2-8 in his first season.

They’re 1-2 this year, having lost 28-22 to Thomas Jefferson and 50-12 to Petersburg, and beating John Marshall 58-6 last week. Allen, a 6-1, 185-pound junior who was in reserve behind a senior last year, was 7 of 9 passing for 168 yards with four touchdowns, along with 22 yards rushing and a TD, against JM.

He threw for 234 yards and three TDs in the opener.

“He can sit in the pocket, and he’s fast,” Pruitt said. “He runs about a 4.6. … He has a cannon for an arm. He’s poised, he makes the right reads. The kid is smart. He wants to win.”

Eberhardt, who had 94 tackles last season, is “our do-it-all guy,” Pruitt said.

“He’s just a bruiser,” Pruitt said. “He’s physical. He’s hard to bring down once he gets started. He wants that contact as opposed to making people miss. We feed off his energy.”

Pruitt said Oulahi, who had seven interceptions and several TDs receiving last season, is getting more double coverage this season. That has helped receiver/defensive back/kick returner Ajenavi Byrd (5-10, 165).

“If we include scrimmages, he has five interceptions and he has over 10 TDs,’’ Pruitt said.

“Our strength is our skill guys,” Pruitt said. “If we’re able to get our athletes in space one on one, it’ll be a long night. We don’t have the biggest kids on the O-line and D-line, but we have the speed. We can keep up with anybody in the area with speed. We have to build our strength moving forward.”