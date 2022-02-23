With photo finish, Maggie Walker GS sweeps Class 3 state swim championships

Only seconds separated the hand of sophomore Christine Datovech hitting the wall and the scoreboard lighting up at the Collegiate School Aquatics Center. But those seconds felt like ages for the swim team from Maggie Walker GS waiting to see the result of a photo finish in the meet-capping girls 400 freestyle relay.

The numbers flashed and gave the Green Dragons the event victory - and much more.

Maggie Walker GS claimed both the girls and boys team titles at the Class 3 state swimming and diving meet. The margin of victory for the girls was 8 points, with fractions of a second deciding a championship win, tie or loss.

“We screamed and cheered. Me and my co-coach [Deanna Gulick] were like, ‘They did it! They did it!’” said coach Heather Kemmerly. “We were just so excited.”

The titles were the first for Maggie Walker’s swim team since it moved up to Class 3. The girls last won a Class 2 title in 2018, and both sides won in 2017.

The championship-winning boys team, which totaled 255 points to beat runner-up Lafayette (226), lined the bulkheads around the pool at the end of the meet, hoping to spur the girls relay to the team sweep.

“It was such a great team moment to see everybody there rallying together,” Kemmerly said. “It spoke to the unity of the team and how they support each other.”

The boys found considerable success on an individual level that produced the title in the end. Senior Bryce Mortimer claimed a pair of victories in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke, and junior Devin Naoroz won the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke.

Other key contributors included sophomore Crash Ackerley, who followed Naoroz for second place in the 100 back, and senior James Puzon, who took third in the 1-meter dive just months after diving for the first time in his career. These four also combined for the 200 medley relay title to open the meet.

Junior Abhishek Satpathy and senior Ryan McAtee assisted in the 400 freestyle relay victory that punctuated the boys’ team win.

“Each one of those boys really gave us a great time, some of them were personal bests, and they dropped 2 seconds from their time at regionals, which had been our fastest time,” Kemmerly said.

The path to the top for the girls was significantly less clear. Collectively, they won just one event, the 400 free relay at the end.

But their depth continued to score throughout the meet, even when the Green Dragons weren’t threatening the top contenders. Those small gains, plus standout performances from Datovech, freshman Elizabeth O’Shea and the other relays, gave just enough.