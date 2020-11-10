With Richmond schools not playing, coaches fear players will transfer

Roosevelt Wheeler, a 6-foot-10 senior center at John Marshall, is staying put, said his mother, Deborah Bryant Davis. There are several reasons why he won’t go. For one, he tore his Achilles’ heel during a club game about a month ago and likely would have missed the season anyway.

But even if he were healthy, Davis said, Wheeler likely wouldn’t transfer because he doesn’t need his senior season. He has numerous scholarship offers and is scheduled to commit Monday to VCU, LSU, N.C. State, Louisville or Hampton. More than that, he loves playing with his friends at John Marshall.

“He’s a John Marshall Justice,” Davis said. “They love each other.”

Dennis Parker, a 6-6 sophomore small forward at John Marshall, however, has plenty left to prove. While he has offers from VCU, Virginia Tech and others, he’s still just beginning his high school career. He can’t redshirt, and he’ll never get his sophomore season back if he has to sit out this year.

His father, Dennis Parker Sr., said he doesn’t know yet if his son might transfer. But Parker Sr. moved from Chesterfield to the city and bought a house in the North Side to be close to John Marshall, the school he felt was the best environment to mold his son. He said he can understand why the decision was made to cancel the season.