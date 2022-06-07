With tactical triumph, L.C. Bird boys claim fourth straight Class 5 outdoor track title

If the Class 5 outdoor track and field championships were a chess match, L.C. Bird coach Adam Canning had to bring his best moves.

The competition with Glen Allen for the boys team title was going to be tight, with the Jaguars holding a slight edge based on the math.

Canning needed to find points in the two-day competition where the Skyhawks might not have expected to score. One of those was the 4x100-meter relay, where they'd be racing out of the second heat with only the 12th-fastest qualifying time.

Enter Jayson Ward and a supercharged relay team ready to swing the odds in Bird's favor.

“Before the meet, when I was talking to the guys, I was like, ‘This is where we’re going to surprise people. This is where the meet turns, and nobody will know what hit them,’” Canning said Monday. “This is like the ace in the hole. If we’re going to win, this is where we’re going to do it.”

That underdog 4x100 squad jumped to a second-place finish, and the 4x400 team capped off a critical victory at the end of the meet to give L.C. Bird boys a fourth straight state championship at the Class 5 meet at Todd Stadium in Newport News on Saturday. The streak dates back to 2018, with no spring championships taking place in 2020.

The Skyhawks (67 points) edged the Jaguars by just 4 points. The move made by Canning, playing the role of the chess grandmaster, paid off.

“I’m thrilled with all of them,” Canning said. “Nothing feels better than seeing them win.”

Ward is a star sprinter who has twice been the All-Metro athlete of the year during the indoor track season, most recently this winter. The South Carolina-bound senior specializes in the longer sprints like the 200 and 400, making him a natural anchor for the 4x400.

But leaving him in his typical position meant leaving possible points on the table. The Skyhawks stood to gain more from propping up the 4x100 team and putting their faith in the rest of the 4x400 participants at the end of the meet.

Ward won the 400 (47.46) and finished second in the 200 (21.56). It wasn't a perfect day for him - he said he lacked the "bounce" he has at his best meets.

But the boost he gave his team in his own events and the 4x100 was massive, with Ward capping off an effort with his relay cohorts - Kemar Fraierson, Jashaun Amin and Davien Banks - to boost Bird to runner-up (42.46) to Maury (42.27) in the event without even racing in the main heat.

“Just knowing that they believe in me to go out there, go last leg and finish it up, that gave me the boost and the will to just go out there and get the points for the team,” Ward said.

Makai Lewis won the 800 meters in 1:56.93, another pivotal victory by a Skyhawks senior, and Fraierson got on the podium with a second-place showing in the triple jump (45-6.5).

Other contributions were less noticeable, like Tyson Satterwhite’s fifth-place finish in the 800, Fraierson’s seventh-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles and El-Amir Hanafi’s seventh-place finish in the 3,200. But every point mattered, no matter where they were seeded.

Lewis later anchored the meet-finishing 4x400-meter relay, which also included Banks, Bryant Lovett and Satterwhite, finishing in 3:21.57 and edging the second-place Jaguars (3:21.92).

Ward, typically the one driving home victories like these, met his teammates for a celebration at the finish line.

“Watching them, I was nervous, but I was really excited for them because this would be their big moment to go out there and show people, ‘We’re more than just Jayson Ward. ... We can hold our own too,’” Ward said. “It was different, but it was amazing.”

Other Class 5 champions to emerge in the boys competition included Highland Springs' Jeremy Jones (long jump, 23-8.5) and Prince George's Lamont Victoria (high jump, 6-8). The Deep Run boys won the 4x800-meter relay in 7:55.23.

Glen Allen also finished second in the girls competition, scoring 60 points. Nansemond River won the title with 89.

Jaguars duo Emily and Sam Romano placed 1-2 in the pole vault, with Emily defeating her sister in a jump-off for the state title at 12 feet, 6 inches.

Deep Run senior Anaya Harris was a double champion in the throws, winning the shot put with a mark of 40-9.5 and the discus with a mark of 126-3. Her Wildcats teammates took the 4x800-meter relay on Friday (9:39.85).