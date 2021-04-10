With young QB at helm, Manchester rumbles past Hermitage in 5B semifinals

“We felt we really liked some of the matchups that we had with [Hermitage],” Hall said. “And our offense was [clicking] … They were clicking on all cylinders.”

But then, with lightning visible in the night sky, the game was halted at the 11:25 mark of the second quarter, at 8:19 p.m. The teams retreated to cover, and the red-hot Lancers were put on ice.

For Hermitage it was a chance at a fresh start of sorts. Within their locker room, the Panthers coaching staff made adjustments and made sure players took the time to refresh and get off their feet.

And when the teams finally resumed play at 9:36 p.m., a tone shift was tangible — for a bit. James, who finished with 29 carries for 303 yards and all four Hermitage touchdowns, led a scoring drive that he capped with a 7-yard touchdown run to cut the Manchester advantage to 21-7 with 7:13 to play in the first half.

But before the Panthers tide grew too high, Shelton found Sturdifen again, who adeptly dived in the end zone to keep Shelton’s pass off the ground for a completion. That made it 28-7 Manchester with 1:45 left in the half, and started a trend that continued the rest of the game: even as Hermitage came alive after the weather delay, the Lancers responded with promptness.

Their big lead was never in jeopardy.