With young QB at helm, Manchester rumbles past Hermitage in 5B semifinals

Friday night was a kind of coming out party for quarterback Cody Shelton, Manchester coach Tom Hall thought.
And what a heck of a time to have it.
On a wacky playoff night at the climax of an unconventional spring football season, the sophomore Shelton sliced and diced host Hermitage’s secondary. He threw three scores in just over a quarter’s time to help the Lancers rocket to a big early advantage.
Then, after about an hour-and-17-minute lightning delay, Shelton threw two more touchdowns to help keep the resurgent Panthers at bay.
He led a Manchester offense that proved tough for Hermitage to tame. And an overall young Lancers group handed the Panthers their first loss of the season, 49-28 in the Class 5, Region B semifinals.
“He became the leader we were looking for tonight,” Hall said of Shelton.
Shelton finished 11 of 15 for 267 yards passing and five touchdowns, with no interceptions. Junior running back Ramon Brown added 181 yards rushing on 24 carries, with two touchdowns.
Manchester (6-1), the No. 3 seed in the region, will play the winner of Saturday’s noon semifinal between top seed Highland Springs (6-0) and No. 4 seed Prince George (5-1). That game was postponed from Friday night due to inclement weather.
Hermitage (6-1), the No. 2 seed, hosted against Manchester, and the teams narrowly avoided a postponement of their own. There was a lightning delay before kickoff, that pushed the start time from 7 p.m. to about 7:40 p.m.
Then the 77-minute lightning delay that hit at the beginning of the second quarter. The game didn’t go final until about 11:25 p.m.
But the visiting Lancers, after the late start, took advantage of some Panthers sloppiness, setting a tone that persisted throughout a long night. Penalties were interspersed with turnovers, stunting any momentum from an offense that features a steady diet of carries from senior back Nigel James.
“They took advantage of every mistake that we made,” Hermitage coach David Bedwell said. “And that was the difference in the game tonight.”
With just under five minutes to play in the first quarter, a Hermitage snap gone awry was recovered by Manchester at the Hermitage 18-yard line. Shelton turned that into an 18-yard touchdown strike to junior receiver Ryan Heck, which gave the Lancers a 7-0 lead with 4:47 to play in the frame.
Then, after a 24-yard touchdown pass from Shelton to junior receiver Cam Sturdifen, Hermitage fumbled the kickoff. Manchester recovered at the Hermitage 35.
And Shelton promptly fired a dart to Heck for yet another score. It was 21-0 Manchester 35 seconds into the second quarter.
“We felt we really liked some of the matchups that we had with [Hermitage],” Hall said. “And our offense was [clicking] … They were clicking on all cylinders.”
But then, with lightning visible in the night sky, the game was halted at the 11:25 mark of the second quarter, at 8:19 p.m. The teams retreated to cover, and the red-hot Lancers were put on ice.
For Hermitage it was a chance at a fresh start of sorts. Within their locker room, the Panthers coaching staff made adjustments and made sure players took the time to refresh and get off their feet.
And when the teams finally resumed play at 9:36 p.m., a tone shift was tangible — for a bit. James, who finished with 29 carries for 303 yards and all four Hermitage touchdowns, led a scoring drive that he capped with a 7-yard touchdown run to cut the Manchester advantage to 21-7 with 7:13 to play in the first half.
But before the Panthers tide grew too high, Shelton found Sturdifen again, who adeptly dived in the end zone to keep Shelton’s pass off the ground for a completion. That made it 28-7 Manchester with 1:45 left in the half, and started a trend that continued the rest of the game: even as Hermitage came alive after the weather delay, the Lancers responded with promptness.
Their big lead was never in jeopardy.
“Whether it was Cody throwing the ball or Ramon running the ball, I mean, the kids were finding ways to make plays,” Hall said. “And that’s what you want to do in playoff football.”
Shelton followed up his big first half early in the third quarter, when he put his arm strength on full display, hitting Sturdifen in stride for a 58-yard score that pushed the Lancers’ advantage to 35-7.
Brown scored Manchester’s final two touchdowns, including a 54 yarder in the fourth quarter. And Sturfiden put the nail in the coffin picking off Hermitage quarterback Jaylen Burton with 1:31 to play.
Now Manchester is in a spot that it’s become familiar with: a region final. And it did so powered in large part by its sophomore quarterback, with dreams of a second state title in three seasons.
“Our plan is to go all the way. I think this team can do it,” Shelton said. “We all believe in each other.”
Manchester 7 21 14 7 — 49
Hermitage 0 7 14 7 — 28
MAN — Heck 18 pass from Shelton (Endries kick)
MAN — Sturdifen 24 pass from Shelton (Endries kick)
MAN — Heck 25 pass from Shelton (Endries kick)
HERM — James 7 run (Shamsadeen kick)
MAN — Sturdifen 9 pass from Shelton (Endries kick)
MAN — Sturfiden 58 pass from Shelton (Endries kick)
HERM — James 33 run (Shamsadeen kick)
MAN — Brown 33 run (Endries kick)
HERM — James 7 run (Shamsadeen kick)
HERM — James 7 run (Shamsadeen kick)
MAN — Brown 54 run (Endries kick)
Rushing: MAN: Brown 24-181; Shelton 9-18; HERM: James 29-303, Kamara 1-5; Burton 3-2; Seaborne 1-minus-1; Schaeffer 3-minus-3.
Passing: MAN: Shelton 11-15-267-0; HERM: Burton 2-11-27-1; Schaeffer 1-3-minus-1
Receiving: MAN: Sturfiden 4-140; Heck 2-53; Smith 2-38; Queen 2-21; Brown 1-15; HERM: Seaborne 1-18; Kamara 1-9; Coney 1-minus-1
