Woodson's 29 points help Saint Gertrude advance to VISAA Division I semifinals

The stroke was there.

It’s a good thing for Saint Gertrude that it was, because if Erin Woodson hadn’t found that stroke, first from behind the arc, then from the free throw line, Catholic High rather than the Gators might be heading to the VISAA Division I girls semifinals.

Instead, Woodson and crew, who claimed a well-earned 60-54 decision over the scrappy Crusaders Wednesday evening, face Paul VI Friday on the Rut Court in the McMurtrie-Reynolds Pavilion, their home turf and the site of their latest conquest, with sights set on retaining the title they won last year.

Woodson, a crafty, seemingly unflappable 5-foot 11 junior guard who entered the game averaging 21.9 points, lit up the visitors from Virginia Beach with 29.

During the first three quarters, she drained five 3-pointers despite intense defensive pressure, then calmly sank 6-of-6 free throws in the final 1:18 of the fourth when Catholic found itself in an unenviable foul-and-hope-they-miss situation.

All told, she hit 9 of 15 shots (including 5 of 8 from 3-point land), collected eight rebounds, and had five assists and two steals.

“It’s the state championship, and I just knew that our team needed them,” Woodson said of her clutch shots. “The energy was good from our team. That helped me get going. I felt good. As soon as the first one goes in, you get your rhythm, so I just kept shooting.”

On the strength of two 3’s by Taylor Ethridge and another by Jorah Eppley, the Crusaders jumped to a quick 11-2 lead before the Gators, No. 4 in the final Times-Dispatch Top 10, clawed their way back and closed the difference to 14-11 after a quarter.

“They’re a great shooting team,” said Saint Gertrude coach Robyn D’Onofrio. “Defensively, we had to close out harder on the outside shooters. We had a couple of substitutions, just to get a hand in the face and contest some of the shots. That seemed to make a big difference.

“It always helps when your shots start to fall as well.”

Two 3-balls by Woodson in the final 2 minutes of the second quarter sent the Gators into the break up 30-26.

A 17-12 third quarter featuring two more Woodson 3-pointers and one by freshman Ava Fulkerson gave the home team a 47-38 advantage entering the fourth.

“We just talked about playing our game and staying composed,” D’Onofrio said. “Our team did a really good job of staying under control and executing.”

That was easier said than done.

Playing with abandon, the Crusaders scrambled back using a variety of defensive looks (man-to-man, some front-court zone looks, and a trapping 1-2-2 over 94 feet) which were designed to create offensive opportunities.

“They’re very athletic, and they like to flip up the defense a lot which keeps us trying to figure out what to run next against them,” said Sam Smith, a 5-7 junior guard. “They pressure the ball and like to go for steals. You bring the hype. You go with your instincts.”

The Crusaders closed to four (58-54) when Eppley scored from close range at 0:21, but, try as they might and with no timeouts remaining, they could get no closer, and Madelyn Mitchell’s layup off a pass by Smith in the closing seconds provided the margin of victory.

“Composure, composure, composure,” said D’Onofrio of the Gators’ ability to weather the fourth-quarter storm. “We just had to execute. At the end of the day, breaking the press is passing and making smart decisions with the ball.

“The pressure’s on, the fans are loud, and Catholic’s a formidable opponent. We stayed composed, which is thing I’m most proud of.”

Catholic 14 12 12 16 -- 54

Saint Gertrude 11 19 17 13 -- 60

Catholic (29-5) – Parker 0, Ethridge 8, Hunter 0, Anderson 3, Eppley 20, Carlson 16, Johnson 7, Vaughan 0. Totals: 19 8-9 54

Saint Gertrude (22-6) – Woodson 29, Smith 2, Fulkerson 9, Samson 10, Mitchell 6, Lampkins 4. Totals: 22 9-11 60