Monday night at James River High, two girls basketball teams that may be among the best in the state faced off in a region quarterfinal matchup created by the geographical oddity that is Region 6A.

Manchester (19-4) and junior forward Mia Woolfolk (23 points) took down James River (18-4) and sophomore North Carolina recruit Lanie Grant (27 points) 64-60 in a barnburner that both coaches said was worthy of a greater stage.

“I wish they would switch all this up, it makes no sense that you have teams like Thomas Dale, James River, ourselves go through the year and have great seasons, then the first [playoff] game has to be like that,” Lancers coach Rasheed Wright said.

“The kids are punished for that. This is a regional final game.”

Region 6A includes teams from greater Richmond and Hampton Roads. If it were seeded similar to a normal region, the Rapids and Lancers would have been the Nos. 2 and 3 seeds, respectively, after No. 1 Thomas Dale (21-2).

Instead, the first round is separated into East and West brackets in order to minimize travel. So teams in the West (Central Virginia) can only play one another in the first round, and the same is true for teams in the East (Hampton Roads).

The semifinals on Wednesday and final on Feb. 27 are to be held at Norfolk Scope.

“That was a quality girls high school basketball game, something that should be at the Siegel Center, in a state semifinal,” Rapids coach Henry Schechter said.

“It’s a system that required maybe the two best teams in the state to play in a regional quarterfinal game. ... If there’s an interest in trying to promote girls basketball, a state tournament would want to have the very best teams in that field.

“It was a battle, I’m really proud of our kids.”

A battle it was in front of 500-plus vociferous onlookers as Woolfolk proved the dominant force in the paint she has all year. She controlled the rebounding battle and either scored inside or got to the line at will despite fighting through foul trouble.

Woolfolk set the tone by scoring the game’s first 8 points. Though the Rapids tied things up twice in a nail-biting fourth quarter, they never led.

“We definitely went in with the mentality that we know they [James River] were not going to give us anything,” Woolfolk said.

“I was really proud of [her teammates]. KK [Edwards] stepped up as a freshman, also Fin[ley] [Weaver] hitting those free throws at the end. We played really well overall.”

Grant, the reigning All-Metro player of the year, hit a couple of NBA-range 3s and did all she could to will her Rapids to victory despite constant double and triple teams.

Senior guard Arshae Jackson concluded a stellar high school career with 19 points, and junior guard Katrina Scholtz hit four 3-pointers.

“I’m just proud of each and every one of them, how much work they put in this season, to each other,” Grant said, gesturing to her teammates filing out of the locker room behind her.

“I think it showed, how hard we competed, how we left everything on the floor.”

Though Woolfolk was the fulcrum, a bevy of contributors around her made key shots in clutch moments to help Manchester stave off the Rapids.

Edwards had 11 points, and Weaver scored 5, with both freshmen guards showing poise at the line to knock down vital fourth-quarter free throws.

Senior wing Olivia Wright forced a pivotal turnover during the frenetic final minutes. Senior guard Arianna Payne sank a 3 during a second-quarter shooting barrage.

Junior point guard and captain Leah Hampton had 11 points, including three 3-pointers. And sophomore guard Rayne Wright scored 8, including a pair of crucial fourth-quarter buckets.

“If we want to accomplish something great, we’re going to have to go get it. They worked so hard all offseason,” Rasheed Wright said.

“Our whole battle cry has been achieving this ourselves and not waiting for nobody to give us a handout. So we faced some adversity today and we pulled it out, I was proud of them.”

Helping the Lancers pull things out was a raucous cheering section behind their bench, one that went back and forth with an equally engaged Rapids side of the stands.

“Our fans showed out for us,” Woolfolk said. “It was a nice environment to play in. I’m really proud of everything we’ve accomplished this season.”

Manchester 17 18 6 23 — 64

James River 12 14 13 21 — 60

Man — Woolfolk 23, O. Wright 3, Weaver 5, Edwards 11, Hampton 11, R. Wright 8, Payne 3. Totals: 23 (7) 11-21.

JR — Grant 27, Jackson 19, Scholtz 12, Whirley 2. Totals: 19 (9) 13-17.

The Times-Dispatch's 'Photo of the Day' for 2023 📷 Jan. 1, 2023 Jan. 2, 2023 Jan. 3, 2023 Jan. 4, 2023 Jan. 5, 2023 Jan. 6, 2023 Jan. 7, 2023 Jan. 8, 2023 Jan. 10, 2023 Jan. 11, 2023 Jan. 12, 2023 Jan. 13, 2023 Jan. 14, 2023 Jan. 15, 2023 Jan. 16, 2023 Jan. 17, 2023 Jan. 18, 2023 Jan. 19, 2023 Jan. 20, 2023 Jan. 21, 2023 Jan. 22, 2023 Jan. 23, 2023 Jan. 24, 2023 Jan. 25, 2023 Jan. 26, 2023 Jan. 27, 2023 Jan. 28, 2023 Jan. 29, 2023 Jan. 30, 2023 Jan. 31, 2023 Feb. 1, 2023 Feb. 2, 2023 Feb. 3, 2023 Feb. 4, 2023 Feb. 5, 2023 Feb. 6, 2023 Feb. 7, 2023 Feb. 8, 2023 Feb. 9, 2023 Feb. 10, 2023 Feb 11, 2023 Feb. 12, 2023 Feb. 13, 2023 Feb. 14, 2023 Feb. 15, 2023 Feb. 16, 2023 Feb. 17, 2023 Feb. 18, 2023 Feb. 19, 2023 Feb. 20, 2023 Feb. 21, 2023