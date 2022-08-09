World Championship-bound: New Kent High's Isaac Lamprecht places third in age group at triathlon national championships

New Kent High's Isaac Lamprecht, a 15-year-old rising junior and nationally accomplished triathlete inspired by his father Brian, finished third in the men's 15-19 age group at Sunday's USA Triathlon Sprint National Championships in Milwaukee.

Lamprecht's race included a 750-meter swim, a 20K bike ride and a 5K run. A regional qualifier across multiple sports for the Trojans, he crossed the finish line first. But after a timing review dropped to third officially because an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old competitor that both started after him finished the race in less time.

Lamprecht's official time was 31 minutes, 49 seconds. That's an overall average of 5 minutes, 15 seconds per mile. Brave Mays won the race at 31 minutes, 29 seconds, and Rayan Jamshidian placed second just ahead of Lamprecht at 31 minutes, 48 seconds.

The third-place finish was still good enough to earn Lamprecht a spot at the 2023 World Triathlon Sprint & Relay Championships, slated for Hamburg, Germany July 13-16.

"My biggest goal coming into the race was to make the top eight so I could qualify for international competition and I thought I had a good chance but was on the bubble," Lamprecht said, adding that he's close with a German exchange student and hopes to reconnect with him while abroad next year.

"I thought it would be great if I could qualify for Hamburg and maybe get to see him while I was over there and also get an international race under my belt at the same time."

Lamprecht, who turns 16 in September, was also honored with a committee award from USA Triathlon for "best male performance," his father said.

"Obviously there are lots of great competitors of all ages in this race because everyone has to qualify and you know they are all working hard every day to get here," said the younger Lamprecht, who trains with Henrico County-based Endorphin Fitness.

"So being given the award for the best male performance of the race meant a lot to me given all the outstanding talent that comes to this race."