Wow factor: Dalton, No. 4 Dinwiddie blow by No. 3 Thomas Dale

Harry Dalton is 15 years old, and his football coach already uses superlatives to describe him: “a dream” because of his team-first attitude and work ethic, and “a different dude” and “a wow factor” because of his ability.

“I forget he’s 15 sometimes,” Dinwiddie coach Billy Mills said.

It would be hard for those in a packed stadium at Dinwiddie to forget the show the sophomore quarterback and his teammates put on Friday night.

In a battle of unbeaten teams, Dalton ran for 202 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 151 yards as part of a 537-yard onslaught as the No. 4 Generals blew by No. 3 Thomas Dale 63-23.

He watched the fourth quarter from the sideline.

“Everybody I’ve talked to [all week], I said, ‘6 [Dalton] is one of the most special players I’ve seen come through here in a long time,'” Dale coach Kevin Tucker said.

This was a championship-level performance in just about every phase by the Generals (10-0), who head into next week’s Class 4, Region B playoffs as the top seed.

With Dinwiddie's offensive line giving Dalton and Raphael Tucker (118 yards, three TDs) consistent running room in a fast-paced offense, the Generals scored on five of their first six first-half possessions. The seventh was sort of a possession: an 83-yard kickoff return for a TD by Zalen Wiggins about 30 seconds before halftime to make it 42-16, extinguishing some life Dale had gotten a few seconds earlier with a TD.

Dinwiddie got a blocked punt from linebacker Trey McBride that led to one score and blocked an extra point. While the Knights (9-1) hit some big plays and standout back Brandon Rose ran for 106 yards and two TDs on 11 carries before exiting with a sprained ankle – Tucker said he expects him to be OK for the Class 6, Region A playoffs next week, where Dale likely will the second seed – the Generals kept the defensive pressure on for the most part.

“The way we went into this game, it wasn’t just about them,” Dalton said. “It’s about having a statement. It’s rolling into the playoffs now, so now we’ve got to step everything up. We can’t have the little mess-ups anymore.”

Dinwiddie came in averaging 50.6 points. Dale was averaging 42.7. Mills, though, said he wasn’t quite sure how his team was progressing because its closest game was 41-13.

“I was happily surprised at the way they played because that’s a good football team,” he said. “All of the parts came together. We kind of knew Harry was going to be pretty special, but we also know you can’t just be one guy.”

Dalton, who turns 16 in December, is nicknamed “Truck.” At 6-foot, 200 pounds, he can run over tacklers, run away from them, or, in one instance Friday, hurdle them.

“I’ve never seen anybody like that,” McBride said.

And to think Dalton was an offensive lineman his first year in youth league.

“I had No. 67,” he said.

At various times, he’s been a quarterback, running back, receiver, defensive lineman, linebacker and safety. He’s been more of a quarterback in recent years but moved to running back as a freshman last season behind quarterback Brenton Hilton.

This season, he's run for 1,032 yards (16 TDs) and thrown for 1,444 yards (21 TDs, seven interceptions). He recently received a scholarship offer from ODU.

Mills said Dalton spent a lot of time on his passing and reading defenses in the offseason. Play calls coming from the sidelines are run-pass options, and Dalton changed several called runs into quick screens Friday. About the only thing he missed was overthrowing a couple of open receivers on deep passes.

“He’s got that true dual-threat ability,” Tucker said. “He beats you with his legs, and when he needs to throw the ball, he can throw it.

“We need to stop calling him an athlete and start calling him a quarterback. It's what he is. If that kid doesn’t win player of the year in Class 4, I don’t know who else deserves it.”

Thomas Dale 0 16 0 7 -- 23

Dinwiddie 14 28 14 7 -- 63

Din – Dalton 18 run (Van Meter kick)

Din – Drumgoole 7 run (Van Meter kick)

TD – Rose 65 run (Ibdah kick)

Din – Tucker 34 run (Van Meter kick)

Din – Dalton 2 run (Van Meter kick)

TD – FG Ibdah 28

Din – Tucker 5 run (Van Meter kick)

TD – Rose1 run (kick failed)

Din – Wiggins 83 kick return (Van Meter kick)

Din – Dalton 29 run (Van Meter kick)

Din – Tucker 2 run (Van Meter kick)

TD – Lyons 43 pass from Minter (Ibdah kick)

Din – Wiggins 30 run (Van Meter kick)