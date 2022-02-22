Wrestling state championship weekend: Cosby's Cramer repeats; New Kent continues dominance; Midlo, Deep Run, Atlee, Powhatan, Maggie Walker and King Williams all win individual titles

New Kent’s fourth consecutive Class 3 team title, a repeat winner at Cosby in Class 6 and myriad individual title-winners throughout classes 5, 4 and 2 highlighted wrestling state championship weekend this past Friday and Saturday.

Classes 1, 2 and 3 wrestled at the Salem Civic Center, and 4, 5 and 6 competed at the Virginia Beach Sports Center. Here’s a look at all the local standouts.

Class 6

Cosby sophomore Eli Cramer capped off a dominant 43-1 season with a state championship at 113 pounds, his second individual title in as many years after going 20-0 to claim the 106-pound crown as a freshman.

Cramer defeated George C. Marshall High’s Benjamin Levy by a 9-3 decision in the title match. Landstown’s Hayato Otero, who handed Cramer the only loss of his career in the Region 6A final after Cramer beat him by 10-5 decision earlier in the season, finished fifth.

“It’s never comfortable, it doesn’t matter how much you’re up,” Titans coach Mike Stefanko said of Cramer’s title-winning effort, which included four takedowns. “But he was in control of the match the majority of the time.”

Cramer is great on his feet, Stefanko said, calling him an attack-based wrestler who also possesses the ability to counter an ultra-aggressive opponent, which Levy proved in the championship match. Cramer is also a “student of wrestling,” Stefanko said.

“He analyzes what people are doing, and he’s able to, over the course of the match, adjust his style to take advantage of those things,” Stefanko said, adding that Cramer’s also a standout student with a 4.5 GPA.

“He’s a ‘Yes sir, no sir,’ type of kid, one that you love to have on your team.”

The Titans finished 22nd as a team with 31 points. Thomas Dale (3 points) was 44th, and Manchester (2) was 45th.

Class 5

Midlothian and Deep Run headlined local teams in Class 5, with the Trojans taking seventh place with 81.5 points and the Wildcats finishing eighth with 68 points.

Prince George placed 11th with 56 points. J.R. Tucker (26 points) finished 20th, Highland Springs (19) was 27th, Glen Allen (15) 29th, Douglas Freeman (10) 32nd, Hermitage (9) 34th, Clover Hill (6) 36th, Mills Godwin (6) 36th and Meadowbrook was 42nd with no team scoring.

Deep Run’s Jerry Simon took home the 120-pound title with a 10-0 major decision over Mountain View’s Robert Whelan. Fellow Wildcat David Simon placed fourth at 126 pounds. Cameron Mckay was second at 145 pounds.

For Midlo, Robbie Painter captured a 195-pound state title by a tight 6-5 decision over Tallwood’s Joseph Rossero. Knox Berry placed fourth at 152 pounds, Crew Gregory was third at 170 and Ashby Berry came in fifth at 182.

The Tigers’ George Deeb finished second at 220. The Royals’ Brody Early grabbed third place in 195, and Micah Osborne came in fifth at 160. The Springers’ Racardo Robinson grabbed a fifth-place finish at 106 pounds.

Class 4

Great Bridge (Chesapeake) won the Class 4 team title with 235 points, with Atlee (70) and Powhatan (65) leading local finishers in sixth and seventh, respectively.

Mechanicsville (31) finished 19th; Matoaca (30) was 20th; Hanover (29) placed 24th and Dinwiddie (28) came in 25th. Patrick Henry (13 points, 33rd place), Varina (13, 33rd), Monacan (9, 39th) and Henrico (3, 44th) rounded out local representatives.

Individually, Atlee’s Alex Frowert won a state title at 152 pounds with a 4-1 decision over Great Bridge’s Jack Hawbaker. Powhatan’s Mitchell Johnson seized perhaps the tournament’s most dramatic victory with a multi-overtime victory over Dominion’s Jacob Jimenez in the 195-pound final.

Matoaca’s Keyshawn Burgos, also a first team All-Metro football standout at defensive end who is committed to Virginia Tech, placed second at 285 pounds.

Class 3

It takes a village to win state titles, and New Kent certainly has that, said first-year coach John Goodbody.

The Trojans continued their dominance of the Class 3 wrestling scene with their fourth consecutive state title to send a historic senior class off in winning fashion Saturday.

New Kent finished with 273 points on the strength of five individual title-winners, a full 100 points clear of second-place and rival Skyline.

Goodbody, a longtime assistant, took over for previous head coach Mike Faus during the offseason so Faus could attend to private family matters, though he remains involved with the program.

“We were a little bit more shorthanded this year, but we made it work, we found a way,” said Goodbody, who has coached at the school for the past decade. “It was definitely rewarding, I’ve known these kids for a long time.”

The 100-point gap is the widest of New Kent’s four state championships. Trace Ragland (132 pounds), Patrick Jordon (138), Evan Holloway (145), Nicholas Vafiadis (160) and Dom Baker (170) were the individual champions for New Kent, which placed a wrestler in the top six of every weight class except 220 and 285. Ample pins and tech falls helped the Trojans rack up points.

Vafiadis, a four-time state champion, is the reigning All-Metro wrestler of the year and will compete collegiately at the Naval Academy.

Freshman Samuel Stamper placed fourth at 106, Goodbody said his team rallied around Stamper throughout the season. Daniel Colgin came in third at 113, as did Kyle Gibson at 120. Matthew Eberly was sixth at 126 because he had to stop wrestling due to concussion protocols. Travis Ragland came in second at 152, Nathaniel Fly finished third at 182 and Cole Townsend was fifth at 195.

Vafiadis, Colgin, Holloway, Baker, Fly and Travis Ragland are all part of a historically successful senior class.

“This is a very special group,” Goodbody said of his seniors. “The coaching staff, the administration, the relationships we have with our community, the staff of [club] Virginia Team Predator — it takes a village and a community to be successful, and we have that.”

Maggie Walker’s RJ May won the 182-pound title by 6-3 decision over Liberty Christian Academy’s Toby Schoffstall. May led the Green Dragons to a 15th-place finish with 40 points. Goochland came in 22nd place with 27 points, Colonial Heights was 26th with 19 and Hopewell placed 45th with no team scoring.

Class 2

King William placed 10th at the Class 2 meet with 45 points. The Cavaliers’ Austin Weeks won an individual title at 138 pounds with a pin of Graham High’s Tristan Hass at the 5:47 mark.