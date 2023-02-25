Up-tempo offense turned Friday’s Region 4B boys basketball semifinal at Varina into a track meet, and visiting Dinwiddie just couldn’t keep pace.

The Blue Devils jumped on the backs of junior duo KJ Wyche and Malachi Cosby and sprinted away from the Generals to win 79-66.

Wyche and Cosby combined for 46 points and were too much for a Generals defense that spent much of the night chasing Varina down the court.

Seemingly every Generals missed shot was turned into a 100-meter dash to the rim by the Blue Devils. The devilish pace from Varina led to myriad one- and two-man advantages that either resulted in a layup or a kickout to an open shooter.

“When you’re pushing it, the defense isn’t ready for what we do,” said Wyche, who led all scorers with 26. “Every day at practice we work on quick break. We run, we finish at the rim, and we hit big shots.”

Dinwiddie battled hard but found itself down 7 after one quarter before trailing 40-25 at intermission. The Generals managed the frantic tempo better in the second half but never threatened to eat into the distance Varina had already put between them.

Dinwiddie’s Jakai Franklin gave the Generals a glimpse of what might have been in the third quarter as the senior helped prevent the game from becoming a blowout.

The athletic big man hit bucket after bucket and kept the game within reach for the Generals. Franklin scored all 16 of his points in the second half after spending much of the first half in foul trouble.

Dinwiddie’s Clayton Jordan was also sensational and led the Generals with 21 points. But scoring wasn’t Dinwiddie’s issue Friday. The problem for the Generals was keeping five defenders in front of the basketball.

Varina coach Kenneth Randolph has instilled an aggressive offensive attitude in his team and knows full well the stress that puts on a defense.

“Everybody wants to play in a halfcourt set so they can keep you in front, but if you run it and you got tempo they really can’t do much,” Randolph said.

“They can’t even get in rebounding position.”

Cosby was the biggest beneficiary of the latter portion of his coach’s statement. The 6-foot-3 wing pulled down 16 rebounds to put an exclamation point on his stat-stuffing double-double.

“That’s a grown man right there,” Randolph said of his glass-cleaning junior.

Dinwiddie dropped to 16-9 following the loss. Varina, the defending state champs, improved to 19-4 with the win and will host Matoaca (16-7) on Monday for the region championship.

Varina has quite a few contributors from 2022’s state title team on this year’s roster, but the Blue Devils only boast one returning starter in Wyche.

The star point guard didn’t have a scouting report on his next opponent in the minutes following Friday’s win. But he’s confident in his team no matter who they face.

“I don’t really know about them,” Wyche said after hearing Matoaca was up next. “But I know we're going to come and win this regional championship.”

VCU beats Richmond 73-58