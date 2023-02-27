The sold-out gym was jumping, the visitors fierce in their resolve to give reigning Class 4 state champ Varina everything it could handle.

But through it all Monday night in a hotly contested Region 4B boys basketball final, the demeanor of Blue Devils junior guard and leading scorer KJ Wyche barely changed.

Resolute, calm and collected from start to finish, Wyche poured in 41 points on a series of stop-and-pop or catch-and-shoot 3s, acrobatic finishes at the rim, smooth mid-range jumpers and hard-earned trips to the foul line to lead Varina past Matoaca 77-66.

"We were just poised as an entire team today, and got a good win," said Blue Devils coach Kenneth Randolph.

"We've really been talking about, we're defending champions. People kind of wrote us off because we lost so much. But the same ideas, the same kind of things we do, it's still the Varina Blue Devil way, still Route 5 every day. We're trying to win another state [title]."

The Warriors blitzed the home team out the gates, jumping out to a 14-1 lead before many of the 1,100-plus attendees had taken their seats.

"We knew coming in this game there was gonna be a lot of hype because we beat 'em last year," said Wyche, who hit five 3-pointers and converted 12 of 14 attempts at the charity stripe.

"We knew we had to come and play and fight to the end for four quarters."

Fight to the end they did, as Matoaca senior forward Tim Ozochukwu scored 27 and racked up rebounds and blocks galore to help the Warriors stay in it, even as the home team, spurred on by a raucous crowd, put together run after run keyed by Wyche and senior forward Josh Hughes (13 points).

Varina chipped away at the deficit throughout the first half, and went into the break down 39-36 after Wyche hit a corner 3 just before the buzzer.

Hughes converted one of his many put-backs after bullying his way to a rebound in a crowded paint to give the Blue Devils their first lead at 43-41 a couple minutes into the third quarter.

And though Matoaca hung around until it was forced to foul in the final minutes, allowing Varina to stretch out its lead for the first time all night, the Warriors never regained the lead after the Blue Devils' third-quarter surge. Wyche sank a buzzer-beating 3 from the right wing to make it 60-56 home team after three periods.

Along with Uzochukwu, the sophomore backcourt duo of Bryce Yates (17 points) and Dillon Newton Short (11 points) did all it could to keep Matoaca within striking distance.

In just his third year at the helm, Warriors coach Nick Burd has quickly built a contender at Matoaca.

"We stuck to the gameplan, we had 'em pretty much figured out," Burd said of how his group jumped out to an early lead. "If we do that for four quarters, I'm not sure anybody can keep up.

"I'm proud of my guys. We thrive in those moments."

Burd said Uzochukwu, who can jump out the gym and threw down a couple rim-rattling dunks, is only in his second year playing basketball.

"And you could never tell, we did some good work with him," Burd said.

The coach added that, if his Warriors can keep up the level of intensity they played with Monday, it'll give them every chance to make noise in the state tournament.

"Even through all the adversity we've faced, we still find a way to fight through it," he said.

Varina lost seven seniors from its title-winning team. Wyche said, coming into the season, he knew he had to be more of a leader and scorer.

But all year long, different pieces have contributed around him. Freshman Damari Carter and seniors Jerome Conway and Myles Derricott had 5 points apiece Monday, and junior Malachi Cosby scored 6 to augment the leading duo of Wyche and Hughes.

Wyche and Randolph said the message has never waivered.

"We're trying to go back-to-back, that's all we've talked about in the locker room," said Wyche, the only returning starter from that championship squad.

"See us at the Siegel Center."

Varina will host Region 4A runner-up Heritage (Newport News), the region's No. 7 seed, in the Class 4 quarterfinals on Friday or Saturday. Matoaca will travel to 4A champ King's Fork (Suffolk).

Matoaca 23 16 17 10 - 66

Varina 14 22 24 17 - 77

Mat - Yates 17, Arthur 6, Taylor 5, Newton Short 11, Uzochukwu 27. Totals: 26 (4) 10-14

Var - Cosby 6, Derricott 5, Wyche 41, Coleman 2, Conway 5, Carter 5, Hughes 13. Totals: 27 (6) 17-23

PHOTOS: Varina wins Class 4 boys basketball championship