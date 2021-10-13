Young core leading Colonial Heights cross country

An emerging group of sophomores is leading the charge for Colonial Heights cross country this season.

On the girls side, Catherine Alderson finished fifth in the region as a freshman last season to qualify for the state meet, and Kendall Ackerman finished 15th in the region. Alderson ran a 20:33 in the team’s last meet against Hopewell, she and Ackerman have been the cornerstones of coach Mickey Alderson‘s program this fall.

Fellow sophomore Alima Bryant has been a standout newcomer, and juniors Paris Baldin and Angelina Thomason have joined the program to round out the Colonials’ lineup.

On the boys side, senior Emmanuel Sampson finished first overall in the team’s last meet with a time of 20:17. Sophomores Carson Young and Dawson Moody have been key new faces, and fellow sophomore Axel Ponce Alonso has shaved minutes off his time during the season, Alderson said.

The Central District meet is set for Oct. 27, and Alderson said he’s excited for the future and what his young core is building toward.

“Each year, the program is slowly building, having this core of young talent that we have now, they get along so well,” Alderson said. “They’ve got a really good initiative, a good drive, just a good core of kids. They’re a fun group to be around.”