 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Zakari McQueen gives James River another scoring option
0 comments

Zakari McQueen gives James River another scoring option

{{featured_button_text}}
L.C. Bird at James River boys basketball game

James River's Zakari McQueen, left, dribbles against L.C. Bird's Davien Banks during the first half of the boys basketball game at James River High School in Chesterfield, VA., on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.

 Daniel Sangjib Min/RTD

James River boys basketball coach Andrew Blazar said he expects to get “some huge games this year” from senior guard Zakari McQueen.

McQueen, who transferred from Matoaca, had 17 points against top-ranked L.C. Bird on Friday. He averaged 16 last season.

“He’s really strong handling the ball and also defensively,” Blazar said. “He’s going to have a phenomenal year. I love coaching him. He’s just a phenomenal kid. ‘Coach, what can I do?’”

The Rapids have several scoring options with McQueen, 6-9 Cole Grubbs and 6-6 Neal Hill.

tpearrell@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6965

Twitter: @timpearrelltd

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News