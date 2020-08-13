Zane Najdawi, from Cosby and The Citadel, to play pro basketball in Spain

Former Cosby High and The Citadel standout Zane Najdawi has signed to play professionally in Spain with Hero Jairis.

Najdawi graduated from The Citadel in May 2019 as one of four players in Southern Conference history with at least 1,600 points, 700 rebounds and 175 blocked shots. He was a first-team all-conference pick as a junior and a third-team selection as a senior.

The 6-foot-7 220-pounder ranks second on The Citadel’s career list for blocked shots (199). He’s third in points (1,634), made free throws (395), defensive rebounds (478) and total rebounds (736); fifth in career field goals attempted (1,166) and offensive rebounds (258); and sixth in made field goals (566) and free throws attempted (515).

Najdawi produced four of top 10 single-game block records for the Bulldogs. He had a career-high seven in an 87-83 overtime win over Samford in 2019.

He was a second-team All-Metro pick at Cosby in 2015, averaging 21.7 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 65.5%, and the Conference 3 player of the year.