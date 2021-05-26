Hokies face college softball's Yankees in Bruins

While the Virginia Tech softball team has made the NCAA super regionals for only the second time, its opponent this week has a much more storied history.

Twelve-time NCAA champ UCLA (44-4) will host Virginia Tech (36-13) in a best-of-three super regional series, which begins at 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

“They’re the most historic program in our sport,” said Kenzie Fowler, the ESPN analyst for this super regional series and the analyst for the UCLA regional last weekend.

“You’re going up against the Yankees here. They win their regionals almost every year. They’re in supers almost every year. And they have the most national championships.

“It’s a very daunting task for an ACC team and a young Virginia Tech team to go into L.A. and try and play spoiler.”

The super regional winner will advance to the eight-team Women’s College World Series. UCLA is seeking to make the World Series for the sixth straight time and for the 30th time overall.

The Bruins are the reigning NCAA champs, having won the crown when the NCAA tournament was last held in 2019.