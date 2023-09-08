BLACKSBURG — Running back Bhayshul Tuten wasn’t upset at all with his debut in a Virginia Tech uniform. Sure, he didn’t get to the second level much at all, but he was more than happy to pick up the “tough, dirty yards” and help wear down the Old Dominion defense.

Tuten knows it’s only a matter of time before a crease opens, he’s able to plant his foot and accelerate into the open field. He hopes that comes as early as Saturday when the Hokies (1-0) welcome Purdue (0-1) to Lane Stadium for a noon kickoff on ESPN2.

“We know it’s going to come sooner or later,” Tuten said Wednesday. “It’s going to pop, so we’re kind of just being patient, just working every day on the run game, run fits and we’ll see how it comes on Saturday.”

Tech’s top offensive priority throughout training camp was creating an identity in the run game. Success on the ground opens up offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen’s playbook for play-action passes and run-pass options.

Bowen still called plenty of deep passes against the Monarchs despite the run game getting frequently stuffed at or near the line of scrimmage.

Tech finished with 109 rushing yards on 43 attempts — good for a 2.5 yards-per-carry average — and quarterback Grant Wells had the lone run of 10 or more yards.

ODU kept extra defenders in the box and made a concerted effort to not let Tuten (55 yards on 19 carries) and Malachi Thomas (22 yards on 12 carries) get into a rhythm on the ground.

“I think we would go back and say if we executed a little better, we’re going to get Bhayshul and Malachi and the guys a little cleaner to the second level,” Bowen said, “which is obviously what we wanted to be able to do.”

Wells had “probably his best game as a Hokie,” according to Tech coach Brent Pry, and found Ali Jennings, Jaylin Lane and Da’Quan Felton over the top for big gains.

Those three combined for 175 of Wells’ 251 passing yards, and Jennings and Lane combined to catch all three of Wells’ touchdown passes.

The success throwing the ball is a welcomed sight after last season’s struggles. However, that doesn’t mean Bowen is scrapping the run game when he calls plays against the Boilermakers.

“Nothing’s changing. We’re still in the nitty-gritty of it. Sure, I think anytime we don’t run the ball it’s disappointing. It was disappointing at any point last year when we didn’t run the football,” Bowen said. “It’s something that we need to be able to do. I think it’s a foundational piece that opens up the offense. We’ve got to be better, and we will get better.”

Purdue likely won’t alter its base defense — a scheme Bowen described as an “odd penny” defense in which the three down linemen and two outside linebackers are on the line of scrimmage and one of the two other linebackers is on the second level — and the Boilermakers will rely on their huge defensive linemen to create penetration up the middle.

The Boilermakers’ three starting defensive linemen (Malik Langham, Cole Brevard and Isaiah Nichols) all weigh more than 300 pounds, and edge linebackers Nic Scourton and Kydran Jenkins check in at 280 and 260 pounds, respectively.

Purdue limited Fresno State to 116 rushing yards last week.

“The structure is really built to outnumber you on every play, and then I think they do a nice job as a coaching staff of holding shells, holding disguises, so we’ll have our work cut out for us,” Bowen said. “It’s certainly one of the bigger groups we’ll play all year, especially when you look at the interior, talking about four eyes and three techniques that are 300-plus pounds and a big nose that’s a two-gapper and they one-gap him at times, so it’s a structure that’ll present challenges just based on all five of your offensive linemen have a person over them every play.”

Bowen wants to establish the run but won’t turn down an opportunity to get one of his playmaking wide receivers in favorable one-on-one matchups.

The Purdue defensive scheme does put cornerbacks in man coverage, which could benefit the speed the Hokies have on the perimeter, especially in the slot with Lane.

“When we have an opportunity to stretch guys one-on-one, I think there’s a chance to open up other things in the offense,” Bowen said.

Tech’s offensive line didn’t allow a sack or any noticeable quarterback pressures despite the lack of run game. Left tackle Xavier Chaplin, left guard Braelin Moore, center Kaden Moore and right tackle Parker Clements played every offensive snap, and right guard Bob Schick played the majority of the snaps in a rotation with Brody Meadows.

“I thought overall I didn’t see a lot of wide eyes,” Bowen said. “I thought they came out with the right mentality. There’s just little execution things. I think that group will grow the most for its first time being on the field as starters together.”