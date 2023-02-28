Virginia Tech senior center Elizabeth Kitley was named the ACC women’s basketball player of the year on Tuesday for the second straight season.

Kitley reaped 1,447 points from a 62-member panel of ACC coaches, media members and sports information directors. Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles was second with 1,385 points.

Kitley ranks fourth in the league in scoring (18.8 ppg) despite often being double- and triple-teamed. She leads the league in rebounding (10.7 rpg) and blocks (2.3 bpg). She is the only player in the league who is averaging a double-double.

“She’s the best player in the league,” Hokies coach Kenny Brooks said this week. “[Look at] what she endures on a night-in and night-out basis — the different looks that she constantly gets, the physicality. ... The way that she’s handled the whole situation all year long, to be as consistent as she’s been. The way that she’s learned from her mistakes and what she’s been able to add to her game.

“And the way she’s played down the stretch has been remarkable.”

The 6-foot-6 Kitley was joined on the 10-player All-ACC first team by Hokies junior point guard Georgia Amoore. The 10-player All-ACC second team included Hokies forward Taylor Soule and Virginia forward Camryn Taylor.

Kitley continues a recent trend in the league of back-to-back winners of the player of the year award. Louisville’s AD Durr won the award in 2018 and 2019, with Louisville’s Dana Evans winning the award in 2020 and 2021. Kitley is the 10th woman to win the award in consecutive years.

Kitley, who recently became the Hokies’ career scoring leader, ranks second in the league this year in field-goal percentage (56.9%) and sixth in minutes (34.5 mpg).

Kiley also was named to the league’s all-defensive team.

Kitley, Amoore and Soule helped the Hokies (24-4, 14-4) tie for second place — the team’s highest finish ever in the ACC standings. The 14 league wins were the most the team has ever collected in ACC play.

Amoore ranks second in the league in scoring (14.6 ppg); first in 3-pointers (2.9 per game); third in 3-point field-goal percentage (32.9%), assists (5.4 apg) and minutes (36.3 mpg); and fifth in assist-turnover ratio.

Soule, a Boston College graduate transfer, earned all-conference honors for the fourth straight year. She is averaging 11.4 points and 5.7 rebounds. Taylor is averaging 13.8 points and 6.1 rebounds for UVa.

Niele Ivey of league regular-season champ Notre Dame was voted coach of the year. Brooks finished third.

Player of the year: Elizabeth Kitley, Sr., C, Virginia Tech

Defensive player of the year: Celeste Taylor, Sr., G, Duke

Rookie of the year: Ta’Niya Latson, G, Florida State

Coach of the year: Niele Ivey, Notre Dame

Sixth player: Saniya Rivers, So., G, N.C. State

Most improved: Makayla Timpson, So., F, Florida State

All-ACC first team: Elizabeth Kitley, Sr., C, Virginia Tech; Olivia Miles, So., G, Notre Dame; Ta’Niya Latson, Fr., G, Florida State; Hailey Van Lith, Jr., G, Louisville; Georgia Amoore, Jr., G, Virginia Tech; Dyaisha Fair, Sr., G, Syracuse; Deja Kelly, Jr., G, North Carolina; Celeste Taylor, Sr., G, Duke; Sonia Citron, So., G, Notre Dame; Alyssa Ustby, Jr., G, North Carolina

All-ACC second team: Makayla Timpson, So., F, Florida State; Jewel Spear, Jr., G, Wake Forest; Diamond Johnson, So., G, N.C. State; Haley Cavinder, Sr., G, Miami; Destiny Harden, Gr., F, Miami; Amari Robinson, Sr., F, Clemson; Camryn Taylor, Sr., F, Virginia; Maddy Westbeld, Jr., F, Notre Dame; Kennedy Todd-Williams, Jr., G, North Carolina; Taylor Soule, Gr., F, Virginia Tech

All-defensive: Celeste Taylor, Sr., G, Duke; Mykasa Robinson, Gr., G, Louisville; Elizabeth Kitley, Sr., C, Virginia Tech; Makayla Timpson, So., F, Florida State; Dyaisha Fair, Sr., G, Syracuse