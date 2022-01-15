Hokies rally past Fighting Irish

Notre Dame led 40-32 at halftime, but the Hokies shot 69.6% from the field in the second half to the visitors’ 37.9%.

Paul Atkinson Jr. scored 19 points for Notre Dame.

Trailing 50-40 with 14:53 left, Tech went on an 8-0 run to cut the lead to 50-48 with 13 minutes to go. Murphy began the run with a 3-pointer. After Mutts scored, Alleyne sank a 3-pointer.

After Tech’s Hunter Cattoor missed a layup, Prentiss Hubb made a layup and free throw to extend the lead to 53-48 with 12:07 left.

Aluma scored to cut it to 53-50 with 9:39 to go, but Dane Goodwin answered with a 3-pointer.

After Cattoor made one of two free throws, Atkinson scored to extend the lead to 58-51.

Alleyne sank a 3, and Mutts scored to cut the lead to 58-56 with 7:28 left.

After Atkinson scored to extend the lead to 60-56, Aluma made one of two free throws.

After Goodwin scored to extend the lead to 62-57 with 6:29 left, Tech scored 8 straight points to take the lead.