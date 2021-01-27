Hokies subdue Fighting Irish again without Radford

“Wabissa Bede’s kind of the unsung hero, I think, walking out of the arena here tonight with his work on Hubb,” Young said. “He made life difficult for him.”

Nahiem Alleyne scored 15 points and dished out five assists for the Hokies.

Tech center Keve Aluma had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Aluma, who was just 2 of 16 from the field in the previous two games combined, was 5 of 10 from the field Wednesday.

“Keve is missing some opportunities around the basket that should be automatic for him,” Young said.

Tech power forward Justyn Mutts had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Hunter Cattoor had 13 points and four 3-pointers off the bench for the Hokies.

The Hokies shot 40.3% from the field.

Tech scored fewer than 65 points for the third straight game, although Tech has still won two of those games.

“We’re not playing very well offensively,” Young said. “We’re not shooting great.

“We’ve got a really good offensive team. We’re just stuck in a gear here, and we’ll figure that part of it out.”