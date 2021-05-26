Homers lift Flying Squirrels past Reading 6-3 on Tuesday

READING, Pa. — Frankie Tostado and Jacob Heyward homered to back a strong start by Matt Frisbee as the Richmond Flying Squirrels recorded a 6-3 victory over the Reading Fightin Phils on Tuesday night.

Wednesday night’s game between the same teams was postponed by rain. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader Thursday.

Frisbee (3-1) went six innings, allowing three runs on five hits. He walked none and struck out eight. For the season, Frisbee has struck out 24 batters and walked just one.

Patrick Ruotolo pitched a perfect ninth for his fourth save.

Tostado cracked his first home run of the season in the third inning, a two-run shot. Heyward smacked a solo blast, his second, in the eighth.

Luke Miller and Colby Fitch homered for Reading.