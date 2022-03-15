Hopewell grad TreVeyon Henderson said he played through a concussion last year at Ohio State

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson said he played through a concussion last season, drawing concerns from health experts over how players and staff respond to injuries that occur in college football games.

Henderson, a 2021 graduate of Hopewell High, said in an interview he experienced side effects throughout the game. But later on Twitter, he recanted, saying he never played through a concussion.

Chris Nowinski, a concussion researcher and former college football player, tweeted that Henderson's experience "reveals a college football concussion truth that should be a scandal. But football & medical communities look the other way."

Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson says he played through a concussion during one game last season despite having continued side effects throughout the game. Says he passed the doctor’s tests at the time. pic.twitter.com/HhvdK3TIct — Griffin Strom (@GriffinStrom3) March 10, 2022

During a recent media event, Henderson told reporters he experienced a concussion during a game last fall.

"I had a concussion," he said. "I played through that. I played through a concussion."

He said the team's medical staff asked how he felt, and he told them he was OK. They administered tests on the sideline, but he passed. When he needed to exit the game for a few plays, he returned to the sideline and sat down.

Henderson declined to say which game or what kind of symptoms he felt.

"As long as I can run, I'm playing through it, whatever," he said. "But I'm going to keep myself safe at the same time."

In 2021, Henderson rushed for 1,248 yards and was named second team all-conference.

I want to clear up what I said during today’s interviews: I didn’t play through a concussion at anytime last year. I did sustain one during a game, left & did not return. I was cleared to play by our team doctors every time I played the rest of the season. https://t.co/JelpPAAQY7 — TreVeyon Henderson (@TreVeyonH4) March 10, 2022

A few hours after the interview, Henderson retracted his comments.

"I want to clear up what I said during today's interviews," he tweeted. "I didn't play through a concussion at any time last year."

He continued to say that he experienced a concussion, left the game and did not return. He was cleared to play by the team's medical staff every game for the remainder of the season.

Research indicates that concussions are prevalent in college football. Most of them occur in practice and preseason games, according to a study published last year.

It's common for players to experience concussion-like symptoms, tell their coaches they feel fine and return to the game, Nowinski said.

And even if a player passes a concussion test, that doesn't guarantee he's ready to return to the field.

"Concussion tests are not perfect," Nowinski said. "Another hit can reveal you weren't ready to play."

It's nearly impossible to study if players are returning too soon, because the players know that being honest with their coach often means being forced to sit out.

"When the NCAA publishes their next round of studies saying they are doing a good job on concussions, real data on how many players became symptomatic after being cleared will not be there," Nowinski said.