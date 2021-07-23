Hopewell native Joey Peppersack headed to next month's Paralympics in swimming

“I felt a lot of relief that I finally made it,” Peppersack said. “And once I step on that plane and get in the air towards Tokyo, I think I’ll start to feel a little bit more like, ‘Oh my goodness, this is happening.’”

Peppersack is slated to compete in the S8 100-meter backstroke. He’ll be joined in Tokyo by Mount Airy, Md., native Zach Shattuck, one of his former assistant swimming coaches at Mary Washington. Shattuck will compete in the S6 50-meter butterfly, SB6 100-meter breaststroke, SM6 200-meter individual medley and the S6 400-meter freestyle.

Both also will likely compete in the 34-point 400-meter medley and 400-meter freestyle relays.

For Peppersack, it all started with the Wood-Dale Swim Club in Hopewell at 9. Peppersack was born with tibial hemimelia — missing a right shin bone — and his right leg was amputated at age 4.

Swimming was a challenge for Peppersack at first. His left ankle is fused so he couldn’t point his toes. So when he kicked, he wouldn’t move. He had to learn how to make up for it in other ways, such as using his arms more.

His initial goal was to earn racing ribbons of every color, from last place to first place. By the end of year he succeeded in that and had fallen in love with the sport.