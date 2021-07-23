Hopewell native Joey Peppersack headed to next month's Paralympics in swimming

The year that Joey Peppersack picked up swimming also happened to be the year that Michael Phelps made history.
It was 2008, and a 9-year-old Peppersack watched Phelps win a record eight gold medals in the pool at the Beijing Olympic Games. Though still new to the sport, it instilled in Peppersack, a Hopewell native, a desire to do something similar.
“Ever since then I really just wanted to have that same experience,” Peppersack said. “And go and compete on the international stage. And meet all of these cool people and represent my country.”
Peppersack progressed in the sport quickly, spending more and more time in the pool as the years went by. Some six years after he started, Peppersack, in 2014, was named Virginia’s Disability Swimmer of the year.
He competed in the trials for the 2016 Paralympics in Rio but missed out on that team. Now 22 and a recent graduate of Mary Washington, Peppersack has set himself up to fulfill his dream of swimming on a world stage that he’s had since watching Phelps 13 years ago.
Last month, Peppersack made this year’s USA Paralympic swim team that will compete in Tokyo beginning in late August.
Making the team was an accomplishment that didn’t feel real to Peppersack at the time and still doesn’t. But it’ll become very real when he touches down in Japan next month.
“I felt a lot of relief that I finally made it,” Peppersack said. “And once I step on that plane and get in the air towards Tokyo, I think I’ll start to feel a little bit more like, ‘Oh my goodness, this is happening.’”
Peppersack is slated to compete in the S8 100-meter backstroke. He’ll be joined in Tokyo by Mount Airy, Md., native Zach Shattuck, one of his former assistant swimming coaches at Mary Washington. Shattuck will compete in the S6 50-meter butterfly, SB6 100-meter breaststroke, SM6 200-meter individual medley and the S6 400-meter freestyle.
Both also will likely compete in the 34-point 400-meter medley and 400-meter freestyle relays.
For Peppersack, it all started with the Wood-Dale Swim Club in Hopewell at 9. Peppersack was born with tibial hemimelia — missing a right shin bone — and his right leg was amputated at age 4.
Swimming was a challenge for Peppersack at first. His left ankle is fused so he couldn’t point his toes. So when he kicked, he wouldn’t move. He had to learn how to make up for it in other ways, such as using his arms more.
His initial goal was to earn racing ribbons of every color, from last place to first place. By the end of year he succeeded in that and had fallen in love with the sport.
He began to take it even more seriously as time went on and, around Year 3, joined a year-round team in the Virginia Association for Competitive Swimming, which is now under the banner of NOVA of Virginia Aquatics.
His pool time increased from four days a week, to five, then six. By the time Peppersack, who was homeschooled, graduated, he was putting in eight sessions per week.
As he searched for a college program to continue his career, Peppersack zeroed in on schools who had coaches with Paralympic experience. He visited Loyola Maryland, where coach Brian Loeffler was named the Paralympic national coach of the year in 2014. He visited Mary Washington, where coach Abby Brethauer trained Paralympic swimmer Dalton Herendeen.
He also visited Frostburg State, where coach Justin Anderson worked with Shattuck.
Peppersack ultimately settled on the closer-to-home Mary Washington, where he entered as a freshman in 2017. And, as it turned out, after Brethauer was named associate head coach at Tufts University, Anderson — after recruiting Peppersack at Frostburg State — was hired as coach at Mary Washington in the summer of 2018. Anderson is a 2010 Mary Washington graduate.
Peppersack said Anderson helped him a ton, with the no-excuses attitude he carried.
“I like to pride myself as somebody who doesn’t complain too much,” Peppersack said. “But, even when I did, somehow he always had ears on it. He always was there to hear it. And he knew what I was capable of and he knew what I could do.
“And he always brought a challenge for me, even when I really didn’t want one.”
Shattuck, a 2018 Frostburg State graduate and former Bobcats swimmer who has dwarfism, was Anderson’s introduction to para swimming, and he hired Shattuck as an assistant coach at Mary Washington.
Anderson knew Shattuck still was trying to make a Paralympic team, and Shattuck split his time with the Eagles between training the team and hopping in the pool himself. Shattuck saw good things in the fellow Paralympic hopeful Peppersack after arriving at Mary Washington.
“He’s always going to do the work that you ask of him, and he’s going to work hard when he does it,” Shattuck said of Peppersack.
For Peppersack, it was valuable to have someone like Shattuck in the program, who understood what it’s like to be a para swimmer and understood what it would take to get to where they both were trying to go.
“Each day, while everybody else might be focused on dual meets or conference championships or trying to make NCAAs — while those were things they were definitely working towards and pushing their teammates towards — the ultimate goal was to make that Tokyo team and get to represent Team USA at the … Paralympics,” Anderson said.
Shattuck, like Peppersack, competed in the 2016 trials for Rio but didn’t make the final team.
But it was clear to Anderson that both had a good shot to make the team for the Tokyo Games after the 2019 Parapan American Games in Lima, Peru, where Anderson was a coach for Team USA. Both Peppersack and Shattuck earned silver medals there — Peppersack in the 100-meter backstroke and Shattuck in the 100-meter breaststroke.
Then, coming out of the U.S. Paralympic swimming trials last month in Minnesota, both were selected as part of the 10-person men’s team for Tokyo. Anderson also is an assistant coach for the team who’ll be traveling to Tokyo, too.
Peppersack and Shattuck currently are at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs preparing for next month. They’ll then leave for Japan on Aug. 14, before starting a camp at Yokota Air Base there. The opening ceremonies for the Paralympic Games are Aug. 24.
Peppersack’s biggest goal is to at least make the final in the 100-meter backstroke, and Shattuck is aiming for the same in his four individual events.
Otherwise, Peppersack is just looking forward to feeling what it feels like to be a Paralympian.
It’s something he’s imagined since 2008, and in just a few weeks it’ll come to fruition.
“I just want to have a good time, Peppersack said. “I want to meet everyone, I want to really take in the entire experience.”
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr