How the Flying Squirrels ‘Richmond 34 Legacy Weekend’ came together, and what it means for the future

The 34 went largely unrecognized in the years after the sit-in. But now, what started with a conversation about painting a message on The Diamond evolved into a plethora of initiatives by the Flying Squirrels to honor the local activists. It’s stretched beyond that, too. The organization brought Johnson Rice in to serve as a “community ambassador” and has several other plans, including educating the community about the group and reassessing its internal diversity. This Friday and Saturday, the team held its “Richmond 34 Legacy Weekend.” But the team has more aspirations toward its overall mission: working to eradicate racism.

“We have a platform and we can stand up for what's right — and this is what's right,” Parnell said.

It was near Johnson Rice’s 80th birthday during October 2020 when she was first contacted by the Flying Squirrels. They gave her a custom-made No. 80 Flying Squirrels jersey with her name on it, and Parnell asked her if she’d be willing to share her story from the Richmond 34 with the organization.

Johnson Rice agreed, and when she spoke in The Diamond’s conference room, the group was so touched that she said she saw tears. Shank heard the story via Zoom and called it one of the most powerful experiences ever. It was so quiet you could hear a pin drop for about an hour, he added.