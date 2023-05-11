BLACKSBURG — Brent Pry didn’t mask his approval as Bryce Duke ripped off a 23-yard run in the first quarter of Virginia Tech’s spring game. The coach saw the Maroon team execute what was drawn up: the offensive line creating a crease up the middle and Duke not hesitating to get up field.

That type of play didn’t materialize much in 2022. The Hokies’ lack of explosive run plays led to inconsistent offensive performances, and Pry made establishing the run game a priority throughout the 15 spring practices.

Pry and offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen spent the winter examining the schemes, techniques, fundamentals and personnel used during the season. Bowen realized simplifying the offense — focusing on inside zone and gap runs — would accelerate the offense’s growth, and the hires of offensive line coach Ron Crook and running backs coach Elijah Brooks helped with that over the spring.

“The whole operation was improved,” Pry said last week.

Quarterback Grant Wells showcased improvement in the spring game with his decision-making process and accuracy. His ability to stand in the pocket and deliver passes was made possible by an established ground attack.

Crook’s simplified teaching of the scheme and Brooks’ ability to get the most out of the tailbacks were at the center of the Hokies’ offense looking like the balanced attack Bowen wanted to establish last season.

Bowen admitted at the beginning of spring that the offense couldn’t establish an identity last season. The lack of run game led to Pry calling the offense “vanilla” and opponents often knowing what the Hokies were going to do during the game.

“We can’t go out there like we did in the fall and just get whipped too quick, too bad. We can’t have that happen,” Pry said. “We’ve got to be good enough to be competitive and fight and claw and win some one-on-ones. Just too many snaps where we were beaten too quickly last year. The play didn’t have a chance to get started.”

An improved offense will be grounded in how well the offensive line establishes itself.

Tech averaged 3.1 yards per carry and only had two runs of 30-plus yards last season. The Hokies ranked 113th out of 131 FBS teams by averaging 110.2 rushing yards per game.

Bowen wanted an offensive line coach who could help teach the inside zone and gap schemes, and Crook fit that requirement with his vast background in the scheme.

“I think he’s a great fit for us,” Pry said of Crook. “He’s truly kind of a rugged guy and a no-nonsense guy, and he does have a way of getting what we need taught but keeping it simple.”

Crook inherited an offensive line that returned three starters (Kaden Moore, Parker Clements and Jesse Hanson) and two talented redshirt freshmen (Braelin Moore and Xavier Chaplin).

The line didn’t get the necessary push at times to open running lanes or protect Wells.

Crook’s offensive line has four starters after the spring in Chaplin at left tackle; Braelin and Kaden Moore at left guard and center, respectively; and Clements at right tackle.

Hanson and Bob Schick spent the spring battling for the starting spot at right guard, and that battle will continue into fall camp.

“We got to shore up that right guard spot, whether it’s Jesse, whether it’s Bob, whether it’s somebody else, and Kaden moves back out there to guard,” Pry said. “We just got to be better there. I tell those guys, it doesn’t matter to me who it is, but I know this, we can’t trot out there look the same way we did. We’ve got to be improved there. You know, it’s challenging to find a sixth guy that you feel like you can win with. We’re still looking for our fifth right now, but we got candidates which, you know, is a good thing.”

The next step in establishing the run game was getting the running backs used to running downhill instead of sideline to sideline. The zone and gap schemes thrive when the tailbacks are decisive in reading the holes and getting to the second level.

Brooks helped with perfecting the mesh, exchange and footwork between the running backs and quarterbacks to ensure the run game would take a step forward.

“I think Elijah’s temperament has been really good with the kids. They had a great relationship with Coach [Stu] Holt, so I think it was important that they … felt really good about Coach Brooks. And they did,” Pry said. “He’s got a different way … and I think the kids really appreciated it and grew to like it. They respect him.”

Pry intentionally held back Malachi Thomas and Bhayshul Tuten during the spring game to avoid injuries, and Duke and Chance Black took advantage of their chance to get significant reps.

Thomas and Tuten enter the summer as the top two tailbacks.

“We cleaned some things up in the run game, which I think they all liked,” Pry said.