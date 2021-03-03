In senior year, VMI enjoyed best of Greg Parham

Greg Parham was not a big scorer for his first three seasons on the VMI basketball team.
For a few years, he was not even the team’s best player named Parham.
But look at him now.
After averaging 9.4 points last year, the senior point guard ranks third in the Southern Conference with an average of 18.6 points this season.
“This year I wanted to do something big at VMI and leave my mark on the program,” he said.
Thanks in part to Parham, the Keydets have been surprisingly good this season.
VMI heads into the Southern Conference tournament with a 12-11 overall record — its most overall wins in seven years. The Keydets finished sixth with a 7-7 league mark — their most SoCon wins in six years.
“Instead of going into games and just trying to battle it out, we’re now expecting to win,” he said.
On Wednesday, Parham was named to the all-SoCon first team by league media members and to the second team by the league’s coaches.
“Greg’s had a phenomenal year,” said VMI’s Dan Earl, named the SoCon coach of the year by both groups Wednesday. “I don’t think I’ve seen anybody better as far as a jump from his junior to senior year.”
Lone Division I offer
Parham grew up in Richmond. He was named the Group 4A state player of the year as a junior, when he led Monacan to a state title. He averaged 19.5 points and 5 assists as a senior, when he again earned all-state honors.
But VMI was Parham’s lone Division I scholarship offer, and that offer did not come until March of his senior year.
“He was thin. Very thin,” Earl said. “But at VMI, we sometimes recruit a guy who’s either thin for his position or a little bit shorter for his position. … The hope was that once … he puts work in and improves his body, that he could be a really good player at this level.”
Parham did have Division II offers, but he decided to become a Keydet.
“I knew the education and the alumni association here is amazing once you get that degree,” Parham said. “I knew it was going to be tough, but I knew it was going to all pay off.”
In October of his freshman year, he was ready to leave VMI.
“After Hell Week, I was like, ‘Mom, I don’t know if I can do this,’” said Parham, whose parents divorced when he was a child. “It was definitely a culture shock.
“But my dad was like, ‘Nope, you’re staying here.’ My mom was like, ‘Nope, you’re not leaving.’”
Supporting role
Parham averaged 3.1 points and 11.7 minutes as a freshman.
“Coming in as a freshman — 145 [pounds], 6-3 — I was small,” said Parham, who is now an inch taller and at least 30 pounds heavier. “Getting in that weight room and eating right was major to even compete at this level.”
Parham averaged 7.1 points and 24.9 minutes as a sophomore, when he started the first half of the season but came off the bench the rest of the season.
For Parham’s first two seasons at VMI, the team’s star was another Parham — Greg’s classmate Bubba Parham (no relation).
Bubba Parham was named the 2017-18 SoCon freshman of the year and led the SoCon in scoring in the 2018-19 season, The guard transferred to Georgia Tech in the summer of 2019.
Greg thought about transferring after his sophomore season. But Bubba Parham and a few other guards decided to transfer from VMI, so Greg saw a chance for more playing time and stuck around.
Parham played in every game last year but started only 13 times. He ranked fourth on the team in scoring (9.4 ppg) and averaged 23.7 minutes.
“At times, I would just be lost, still trying to figure out the offense and where I fit in,” he said.
The Keydets’ leading scorer last season was Travis Evee, the 2019-20 SoCon freshman of the year. The guard decided after the season to transfer to Rice.
Parham figured his role would increase this season.
‘Waiting my turn’
The coronavirus pandemic did not keep Parham from working hard while he was home last summer. A friend of his father has a gym attached to his business, and Parham worked out there.
“We were blessed to have a personal gym that we occupied by ourselves all summer,” Parham’s father said.
“[Last] summer was very major for me,” Parham said. “Me and my father and a couple of my friends would work out two or three times a day, every day. I wanted to improve my strength. And I was getting a lot of shots up.”
Parham has started every game this season.
“Just waiting my turn,” he said.
Parham leads the SoCon in 3-point field goal percentage (45.3) and ranks fourth in field goal percentage (49). He ranks seventh in 3-pointers per game (2.7).
“I’m better mentally,” said Parham, who has scored 1,042 career points. “It’s more just confidence.”
He ranks sixth in the league in assists (4.0 apg) and eighth in minutes (33.2 mpg).
Parham is averaging a league-best 20.5 points in SoCon games this year. He averaged 23.1 points in VMI’s eight January games, earning SoCon player-of-the-month honors.
VMI has suffered six straight losing seasons, but Parham had hoped VMI would do well this year.
“I thought we could do something really special here this year and really build a foundation for the next couple years,” he said.
Thanks in part to Parham, VMI upset the top four teams in this year’s final SoCon standings.
- Parham had 25 points in a Jan. 2 win over Chattanooga, which wound up in fourth place.
- In a Jan. 24 win over Furman, Parham had 22 of his 24 points in the second half. Furman, which had beaten VMI 10 straight times, was in first place at the time and finished third.
- Parham had 22 points in a Feb. 3 overtime win at Wofford. Wofford, which had beaten VMI 16 straight times, was in first at the time and wound up second.
- He had 25 points and nine assists in a Feb. 17 win over UNC Greensboro, which had beaten VMI nine straight times. UNCG was in first at the time and did win the regular-season title.
Parham is not the team’s only standout. Jake Stephens (14.7 ppg, 7.8 rpg) was named to the all-SoCon second team by the media and to the third team by the coaches on Wednesday. Both groups named Trey Bonham (8.6 ppg) to the all-freshman team.
The sixth-seeded Keydets will face third-seeded Furman in the SoCon quarterfinals Saturday in Asheville, N.C.
VMI had to cancel its final three regular-season games last week because some players tested positive for COVID-19. Others had to quarantine because of contact tracing.
Parham said he did not test positive. He said he did not have to quarantine last week, either.
Earl said he hopes to have “virtually everybody back” for the league tournament.
While this year is Parham’s VMI swan song, it might not be his final college season.
The NCAA Division I Council has given all Division I winter-sports athletes in this school year an additional year of eligibility.
Parham is on track to graduate in May with a psychology degree. VMI does not have a graduate school, so Parham would have to join a new team as a graduate transfer if he wants to use that extra year. He has not yet decided if he wants to do that.
Whenever he stops playing basketball, he is interested in becoming a physical therapist or a coach.
“I want to impact lives,” he said.