In senior year, VMI enjoyed best of Greg Parham

Lone Division I offer

Parham grew up in Richmond. He was named the Group 4A state player of the year as a junior, when he led Monacan to a state title. He averaged 19.5 points and 5 assists as a senior, when he again earned all-state honors.

But VMI was Parham’s lone Division I scholarship offer, and that offer did not come until March of his senior year.

“He was thin. Very thin,” Earl said. “But at VMI, we sometimes recruit a guy who’s either thin for his position or a little bit shorter for his position. … The hope was that once … he puts work in and improves his body, that he could be a really good player at this level.”

Parham did have Division II offers, but he decided to become a Keydet.

“I knew the education and the alumni association here is amazing once you get that degree,” Parham said. “I knew it was going to be tough, but I knew it was going to all pay off.”

In October of his freshman year, he was ready to leave VMI.

“After Hell Week, I was like, ‘Mom, I don’t know if I can do this,’” said Parham, whose parents divorced when he was a child. “It was definitely a culture shock.