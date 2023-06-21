For California native Kaylyn Noh, a little rain doesn’t rattle her.

Well, what about an over five-hour rain delay that cut day three of the inaugural Women’s Open of Virginia to just nine holes?

Nope, Noh still wasn’t rattled.

“A good friend yesterday just told me, ‘Be the calmest out there,’ and I think that really helps, no matter what the conditions are,” said Noh, a now junior at the University of California. “Honestly in California, we had a really wet spring season. So I felt prepared in the sense that I wasn’t making it out to be something bigger than it actually was.”

Noh took home the first-ever Women’s Open of Virginia Championship at Independence Golf Club in Midlothian on Wednesday. She scored 178, finishing the weekend two-under par.

Keswick native Skylar Sload finished second with a two-over 182 and University of Delaware senior Christina Carroll tied for third, scoring 183.

“It’s kind of crazy considering I came here all the way from California,” Noh said. “It was such a great opportunity getting to play here.”

Despite the rain, Noh said she loved the three-day tournament. She had her East Coast family in attendance to support her.

“I rarely get to see them,” Noh said. “Being able to have all my friends and family come out to watch was really great.”

Sload, who played golf at Virginia and Missouri, said she was excited to get out on the green after the lengthy delay. She jumped two places on day three to claim second place.

“I wanted to have a good day and try and climb the leaderboard,” Sload said in a press release. “Sitting around was tough. We ultimately said we were going to grind through tough conditions and we did.”

Phu Khine tied for third with a 183, securing one of the top spots. She said with the rain, it affects the spin of the ball more than anything, and it’s tricky to play a shot with that.

“The greens are very wet,” Khine said. “The course [attendants] did a good job at getting us through all nine holes. They were literally squeegeeing the green as we were putting.”

This was Khine’s first-ever professional tournament. She registered as an amateur but decided to turn pro. She said it felt different compared to college because now, she’s missing the team element.

“Right now I’m just on my own,” Khine said. “Usually I play for the team, like at UNC Willmington. I’m just going through it by myself.”

Both Noh and Khine said the Virginia State Golf Association gave them a great opportunity and that they made the best of unfortunate weather circumstances to end the tournament.

They said they were especially happy with the inaugural tournament and Noh’s face lit up when she knew she would go down in history as the first-ever Women’s Open of Virginia champion.

“Honestly, I'm just proud to consider myself a golfer and proud to look at the rest of the field,” Noh said. “Women’s golf is such a small part of the athletic world. I think to come all the way to the East Coast and win is something I’m really proud of.”

Khine agreed, noting how the tournament supported charities and how this is one way to open the door to future generations of female golfers.

Midlothian’s Tatum Walsh tied for 15th, scoring the best out of any Richmond-area local. The James Madison junior jumped eight spots on day three, the biggest jump of anyone in the remaining field.

Khine and Noh both added they loved the tournament, the course, and all the in-between. Even if it was a little bit rainy.

“It’s a great opportunity,” Noh said. “I’m very grateful that they were able to have something as great as this.”

Close In November 1967, Arnold Palmer was in Richmond for a quick visit. He attended a brunch and news conference, conducted a golf clinic and participated in an exhibition foursome at the Country Club of Virginia. Teamed with Hermitage Country Club pro Mac Main, Palmer lost the exhibition to 17-year-old local amateur Lanny Wadkins and his partner, U.S. and British Amateur champion Bob Dickson. Palmer admittedly paid more attention to entertaining the crowd than to his play. In October 1954, Gen. Omar Bradley (left) was in Richmond to kick off the Richmond Area Community Fund drive. While here, he played golf in a foursome at the Country Club of Virginia. Charlie Yates, the 1938 British Amateur champion and former Walker Cup standout, was limited to being a spectator after cutting his finger. (The general and the Rev. Holt Souder lost by two strokes to Ed Anderson and Yates’ replacement, Richmond Gray.) General Omar Bradley (left) and Former British Amateur Champion Charlie Yates Yates, Who Cut Left Forefinger, Watched Bradley's Golf Game at CCV Yesterday. In October 1954, national amateur champion Arnold Palmer (center) participated in an exhibition on the James River course at the Country Club of Virginia, finishing with a round of 3-over on the par 70 course. He and fellow standout amateur Billy Joe Patton (right), who nearly won that year’s Masters Tournament, were partners in the exhibition. They are pictured with local golf pro Darrell Napier. In May 1968, the 18th annual Country Club of Virginia Member-Guest golf tournament was held; the winning duo shot 1-under par over three rounds to win by one stroke. The club, founded in 1908, opened its clubhouse in 1910, with the fourth-largest membership (about 1,100) of any country club in the nation. In June 1968, 18-year-old golfer Lanny Wadkins (left) celebrated his Richmond Golf Association Amateur victory over Bill Wood. Lanny Wadkins, 10, at the Meadowbrook Country Club. Lanny Wadkins, holding trophy, returned home wiht the championship award he received for winning the National Pee Wee golf title at Orlando, Fla. He is shown with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Wadkins, and 11-year-old brother, Bobby. A 1985 file photo of Arnold Palmer. A 05/16/1970 file photo of Arnold Palmer. Sam Snead in Richmond, June 1973. 06-17-1981 (cutline): Latest R.G.A. champion gets together with some former tourney winners. (from left): Robert Wrenn, Charlie Kent, Earl Howell, Jimmy Morgan and Bill Tomlinson. 06-10-1948 (cutline): Mrs. C.N. Carter is shown as she blasted out of the creek which runs across the eleventh fairway of the Glenwood Country Club course yesterday. Mrs. Carter got a bit wet, but her game wasn't at all. She won her third flight quarter-final match in the city women's golf champsionship from Mrs. Robert Thompson, 6 and 4. 06-12-1969 (cutline): Jim McGuffin chips to 18th green during yesterday's RGA amateur qualifying. 01-13-1962 (cutline): J.G. "Punkie" Lumpkin Jr., Bobby Neal and Paul Barksdale are among those who advanced into the second round of the Richmond Golf Association's amateur championship at Meadowbrook Country Club. Lumpkin and Neal represent the host club. Barksdale is from Glenwood. Neal wone the RGA junior championship two years ago. 06-25-1964 (cutline) Semifinalists in city women's golf play today. Mrs. Glenn Knox, Mrs. Robert Hughes, Miss Jane Mack and Mrs. Wesley Caire (left to right). 05-23-1962 (cutline): Mrs. Howard L. Eller (left) accompanies daughter, Mrs. Gordon P. Street Jr., around course. 06-09-1962 (cutline): Mrs. Hughes Wins, 2 and 1. Mrs. Robert Hughes (left) today captured the Hermitage Country Club women's golf title with a 2 and 1 victory over Mrs. James Dawson (right). Mrs. Hughes led 4 up after 13 with the help of a front nin 38 but Mrs. Dawson rallied to extend the match to the 17th hole. 06-23-1964 (cutline) Mrs. Wes Clair (left), Mrs. Armistead Williams. Both reached championship flight for first time. 06-18-1962 (cutline): Two newcomers to the championship flight of Richmond's women's golf are shown above with medalist. Left to right are Mrs. Benajmin Dennis III of Country Club of Virginia, Mrs. Donald O'Brien, whose qualifying 77 led 104 contestants yesterday, and Mrs. Warren Spear of Richmond Country Club. Qualifying for the championship for the first time, Mrs. Dennis and Mrs. Spear had 84s. 06-27-1972 (cutline): Medalist Mrs. Donald O'Brien, Defender Jane Mack share joke. 05-25-1962 (cutline) Finalists in Women's Southern Golf Championship. 