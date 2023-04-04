BLACKSBURG — Nasir Peoples is no stranger to playing close to the line of scrimmage from his boundary safety position. The Virginia Tech senior has usually lined up on the short side of the field and hasn’t shied away from fighting his way through traffic to make a play on the ball.

He’s maintained the same role this spring, while adding another responsibility to help a position that desperately needs depth.

Peoples is one of a trio of players who are cross-training at the Sam linebacker position this spring following J.R. Walker’s decision to step away from the team in March. It is creating depth behind protected starter Keonta Jenkins, who was battling with Walker for playing time at the spot when spring practice began.

“This is where some really good evaluation occurs,” Hokies coach Brent Pry said after Tuesday’s practice. “You’re getting into some really substantial practices and a lot of reps and scrimmage reps and installation’s mostly in, so you get a chance to really see guys play and evaluate them.”

Peoples, Georgia Southern transfer Derrick Canteen and third-year sophomore Jalen Hoyle have been working at the position while Jenkins has recovered from a minor setback suffered earlier this spring.

Jenkins was a full participant in the open portion of Tuesday’s practice. Jenkins’ absence allowed Canteen to get ample reps at nickelback. It is a position Canteen previously played at Georgia Southern, in addition to his role as a cornerback.

Peoples is still working with the first-team defense as a boundary safety.

“We don’t like to pigeonhole any of our defenders into any position,” safeties coach Pierson Prioleau said. “This is spring, this is an opportunity for us to observe those guys and evaluate those guys and see what’s best for those guys in a position that can help our defense. When you see guys cross-training, that’s just us finding the best position for them to help this defense.”

Hoyle’s transition to Sam linebacker is considered a “wholesale move” by Pry. The 6-foot, 185-pound Hoyle had six tackles in 10 appearances last season, and the move will give him more opportunities to get on the field with the depth that has been assembled at both the field and boundary safety positions.

“Jalen’s a tough kid. He’s got straight line speed,” Pry said. “I think he’s one of those guys you see as a blitzer off that edge and being closer to the box if that doesn’t help him show up a little bit more.”

Those moves haven’t been the only ones made throughout spring on the defensive end.

Jaden Keller was initially slated to play at Will linebacker, but setbacks to both Alan Tisdale and Jayden McDonald necessitated Keller getting some reps at Mike linebacker. Keller has quickly picked up the position and has worked extensively with the first-team unit.

“He’s been a pleasant surprise. I was hoping he could just learn Willie better, and he’s done that and he now has tackled Mike because of the injury situation,” Pry said. “He’s setting the front and making the calls. I saw him today — the D-tackles were lined up wrong and he was able to get them lined up right. He’s made a lot of progress that way.”

Tisdale was a full participant in Tuesday’s practice and worked with the second-string unit, while McDonald did not take part in the 11-on-11 drills that were open to the media.

“We’ll get that group back where it needs to be I think before the spring game,” Pry said.

The defensive line received a boost Tuesday with tackle Pheldarius Payne participating in some drills during the open portion of practice. Payne, who transferred to Tech from Nebraska in May 2022, never saw the field last season after suffering an Achilles injury in June 2022. Payne worked with the third-string defensive line.

Defensive end Ishmael Findlayter is out for the remainder of spring after undergoing a minor procedure on his left shoulder, according to Pry.