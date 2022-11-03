Javier, Astros pitch 2nd no-hitter in World Series history

PHILADELPHIA — Hammered the night before, Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros desperately needed to figure how to keep the Philadelphia Phillies in the ballpark in Wednesday night’s Game 4 of the World Series.

How about a no-hitter, would that do?

Javier and Houston’s bullpen combined on just the second no-hitter in World Series history, silencing a booming lineup and boisterous fans as the Astros blanked the Phillies 5-0 Wednesday night to even the matchup at two games each.

The only previous no-hitter in the World Series was a perfect game by Don Larsen of the New York Yankees against the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1956.

Javier and three relievers weren’t perfect, but they were close. Plus, they’d done this before: Javier, the starter in a combined no-hitter against the New York Yankees in June, was pulled with a no-hitter in progress after 97 pitches this time.

Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly each followed with a hitless inning, ensuring this year’s championship will be decided this weekend back at Minute Maid Park.

It’s a result no one could’ve envisioned a day earlier, when Philadelphia clubbed a Series record-tying five home runs in a 7-0 romp in Game 3. “That’s crazy, man,” Vázquez said. “It was special.”

Said Javier via translator, “I just came out holding on0to God, trying to be positive, trying to attack the strike zone. Thanks to God I was able to accomplish that.”

Alex Bregman delivered the big hit for Houston, a two-run double in a five-run fifth inning, and that was plenty for the Astros.

Completely in charge, Javier struck out nine, walked two and hardly allowed any loud contact. He tamed a club that had been 6-0 at home this postseason while hitting 17 home runs. Opponents hit only .170 against Javier during the regular season, the lowest mark in baseball among pitchers with at least 130 innings.

Blanked for 16 innings, Bregman and the Astros showed their postseason pedigree while breaking out against Aaron Nola in the fifth, putting on a hitting clinic by not trying to do too much at the plate.

Singles by Chas McCormick, Altuve and Jeremy Pena loaded the bases and finished Nola. Relief pitcher Jose Alvarado plunked Yordan Alvarez with his first pitch, forcing in a run, and then Bregman lined a 100 mph heater the other way for a two-run double.

Kyle Tucker followed with a sacrifice fly and Yuli Gurriel added an RBI single, and just like that, for the fourth game in a row, a team held a 5-0 lead.