HARRISONBURG — Jeff Bourne has a 3-year-old grandson he doesn’t see enough and an 8-year-old fly-fishing rod that’s never been out of the case, voids he intends to remedy upon retiring next spring after a remarkable quarter-century as James Madison’s athletic director.

Bourne, 64, informed the university’s Board of Visitors on Friday morning of his exit, which will punctuate a tenure headlined by competitive and academic excellence and JMU's 2022 elevation to the Football Bowl Subdivision’s Sun Belt Conference.

“After a 25-year reign, it’s time to let somebody else take the helm,” Bourne said during an exclusive, 90-minute interview with The Times-Dispatch, just days after the Dukes' football victory at Virginia. “This has been a tremendous run for me, for my family. ... I want to spend a lot more time with (them) doing all those things that this professional lifestyle doesn’t allow you to do.”

JMU will retain a search firm and plans to have Bourne’s successor in place before the Sun Belt’s annual May meetings.

Sitting in the same modest, cinder-block office JMU athletic directors have occupied since Dean Ehlers during the 1970s, Bourne reflected on not only championships celebrated, facilities enhanced and lives impacted, but also the pain of eliminating 10 sports in 2006.

The Dukes won Football Championship Subdivision national titles in 2004 and ’16 and the NCAA women’s lacrosse tournament in 2018. They have earned 77 conference championships on Bourne's watch, and their overall .646 winning percentage from 2015-23 ranked among the nation’s top 20.

A new basketball arena and expanded football stadium serve as the centerpieces of department-wide construction that touch each of JMU’s 18 teams, while the Dukes’ NCAA Academic Progress Rate is at an all-time high.

“At the end of the day, we’re all about winning and we’re all about the athletic side,” Bourne said. “But we’re in the people business, and we’re also about growing people and putting them in a place where they can flourish for the rest of their lives.”

'It’s been a phenomenal ride'

Roger Soenksen, a JMU professor of media arts and design, has served as the faculty athletics representative since 2006 and applauds Bourne for “a wonderful balance” of academics and athletics.

“It’s been a phenomenal ride to see the growth of the facilities, the growth of the academic support, which is a component a lot of people don’t realize,” Soenksen said. “Jeff has worked really hard to make sure that our student-athletes are graduating, and graduating with meaningful degrees.”

A Salem native, Bourne spent much of his youth laboring on the family’s cattle farm in Bedford. Athletics administration never entered his mind, even as he majored in business and accounting at Bridgewater College.

But shortly after graduating in 1981, Bourne and his wife, Mary Lou, a fellow Bridgewater student he met on a Massanutten ski outing, relocated to Blacksburg for her career. She served as an IT specialist at Virginia Tech, where he became an auditor.

Minnis Ridenour, then the university’s vice president for finance, altered Bourne’s path by asking him to audit the athletic department, mired in an NCAA violations case. Bourne worked full-time in athletics from 1986-97, first under Dutch Baughman and later for Dave Braine.

With a knack for fundraising, Bourne accompanied Braine to Georgia Tech in ’97 and, at age 40, became a rookie athletic director in 1999 at JMU. Mary Lou, a Harrisonburg native, is the university’s director of technology innovation and economic development.

Virginia roots aside, Bourne figured he would remain at JMU for a handful of years before relocating to a more renowned school. But he quickly discovered a synergy with then-university president Linwood Rose, then-senior VP Charlie King and the athletics staff.

That collaboration continued when Jonathan Alger succeeded Rose as JMU’s president in 2012.

“The one thing for me that really stands out about JMU is our culture, and our culture is built on our relationships,” said Bourne, whose tenure ranks seventh among Division I’s 350-plus ADs. “... That’s why I stayed here. Could have gone a lot of other places and chased money and done things of that nature.

“But for me it was about staying in an environment where you really enjoyed the people you worked with, you had great coaches and wonderful student-athletes, and we had the opportunity here to always continue to build and grow and get better.”

As JMU’s enrollment was doubling to more than 20,000, and construction boomed on both sides of a campus divided by Interstate 81, Bourne concluded athletics needed to downsize.

The Dukes weren’t offering the NCAA-maximum scholarships in many of their 28 sports, and the preponderance of men’s teams cast doubt on the department’s compliance with Title IX, a federal gender equity law. Bourne recommended, and the Board of Visitors approved, the elimination of 10 sports, seven of them men’s.

“That’s something as a director you can go through one time,” Bourne said. “One time. Because it takes years off your life, and you just hate to take away opportunity because our whole job is about providing opportunity, not taking it away. Those were dark days, and they were very, very, very difficult decisions.

“That said, on the other side of it, we’ve been able to provide the infrastructure and support to our programs that, had we not made those decisions, I am sure we would not have attained our level of success across the board. I don’t think the quality of experience the student-athletes have would be anywhere near where it is.”

Indeed, the Dukes thrived in the FCS Colonial Athletic Association, and in a seamless transition, they carried their success into the Sun Belt, thanks in part to record 2022-23 fundraising that exceeded $5 million in unrestricted giving.

“There’s very few places where you consistently win,” football coach Curt Cignetti said as the Marching Royal Dukes practiced the JMU fight song outside his Bridgeforth Stadium office. “This is one of them. Jeff’s the whole deal. Jeff creates the environment and provides and resources and support. I can’t imagine working for a better AD than Jeff.”

Heading to North Carolina

Cignetti is the third football coach Bourne has hired, following Everett Withers and Mike Houston, and their combined JMU record is 98-21. Houston steered the Dukes to the 2016 national championship, a dozen years after Mickey Matthews’ squad won it all, and JMU has twice hosted ESPN’s renowned College GameDay show.

Among Bourne’s other coaching finds: Loren LaPorte in softball (2021 Women’s College World Series), Kenny Brooks in women’s basketball (337-122 record and six NCAA tournaments from 2003-16 before heading to Virginia Tech), and Shelley Klaes in women’s lacrosse (2018 national title, plus eight consecutive NCAA bids and counting).

“I’ve had the opportunity to move on from JMU multiple times, and my staff have as well,” Klaes said. “And we’re not talking about lateral moves. We’re talking about the most recognized athletic departments in the country. ... This is a truly special athletic department from top to bottom because of the leadership. It has not changed, and Jeff Bourne’s at the helm of that. ...

“Even though he’s in a position of power, he has always presented himself as a regular person first. There’s an approachability about him. I’ve been able to bring him some of my personal issues and have him understand on a holistic level what I’m working through and support me as a woman and a mom. I’m seen as a woman and a mother before I’m seen as a coach.”

The one coaching puzzle Bourne has not solved is men’s basketball. Appointed in 2020, Mark Byington is Bourne’s fourth hire in the sport that once was JMU’s signature, but the program has reached only one NCAA tournament in the last 25 years, a shortcoming Bourne called “hard to believe.”

With the Atlantic Union Bank Center arena and accompanying practice complex, Bourne believes the men’s and women’s basketball programs, like JMU’s 16 other teams, have everything they need to compete. But starting in 2024-25, he and Mary Lou, both avid skiers and mountain bikers, will be watching the Dukes compete from afar.

They’ve already moved a majority of their belongings to a home on Lake Norman, near Charlotte, North Carolina, and their two sons. Bourne hopes to remain connected to college sports through consulting but also plans to “wear out” that fishing rod in Wyoming and Montana.

“I feel great about where we are and where this program is going,” he said. “I’m sure there will be a very, very long line of people that will want one day to occupy that chair.”

