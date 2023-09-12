BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech wide receiver Ali Jennings is not available to play this week at Rutgers after suffering a left ankle injury against Purdue, coach Brent Pry announced Tuesday.

The fifth-year wide receiver was the only player ruled out by Pry, and the Hokies coach said they are going to evaluate Jennings’ health “as we go.”

Pry didn’t expand on the long-term diagnosis.

“I know he’s out this week which is unfortunate,” he said. “It only happened two plays into the game, after the game he had in the opening week. But we’ll have to continue to evaluate his situation.”

Jennings was injured on the Hokies’ first offensive drive Saturday against Purdue.

He was blocking down the field on Jaylin Lane’s 21-yard reception. Lane was tackled, and his body fell on the back of Jennings’ left ankle.

Jennings remained down on the field for several minutes being looked at by athletic trainers. He was taken off the field to the team’s medical tent and then was escorted to the Hokies’ onfield locker room located near the south end zone.

He remained there for more than 90 minutes being evaluated by the Tech medical staff.

Jennings had a protective boot on his left foot as he was transported by a cart through the tunnel to the team facility.

Jennings had 72 receiving yards and two touchdowns on five catches in the Hokies’ 36-17 season-opening victory over Old Dominion on Sept. 2.

Wells, Lane questionable: Quarterback Grant Wells (ankle) and Lane (hamstring) were among five players listed as questionable for Saturday’s game at Rutgers (3:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network).

Wells’ injury occurred on the Hokies’ penultimate play of the first half against the Boilermakers. Purdue safety Dillon Thieneman dove at Wells’ legs as Wells was unleashing a pass to Bhayshul Tuten. Wells completed a 2-yard touchdown pass to Lane on the next play, and Wells favored his left ankle coming off the field.

The quarterback went to the locker room to be tended to by trainers before halftime, and he played until the final offensive series.

Lane suffered a right hamstring injury early in the third quarter and didn’t play the rest of the game. He leads the team with 123 yards on nine receptions.

“I would say they’re all questionable. It’s early in the week. We’ll evaluate those guys as the week goes,” Pry said. “That’s Jaylin, that’s Grant, that’s Nasir (Peoples). (Keyshawn) Burgos had an elbow deal. Cole Beck. We have some guys that are dinged up. They’ve been getting a lot of treatment and worked at it on Sunday and Monday, and we’ll see how things go today and tomorrow.”

Peoples did not play against Purdue with an undisclosed injury. Burgos, a former Matoaca star, returned to the game after suffering a right-elbow injury.

Lawson, Moore honored: Weakside linebacker Keli Lawson and punter Peter Moore were honored by the ACC on Monday as players of the week at their respective positions.

Lawson posted a career-high 14 tackles to go along with a half sack and pass breakup.

“There’s still plenty to improve on for Keli but played a much-improved game from Week 1. Fits, I thought he really threw his body around like I’ve seen him do in the past from scrimmages and maybe toward the tail end of last season,” Pry said. “He’s a big, long guy. When he plays hard, he’s hard to handle. A few clips, he was down the middle of guys. And he gets in trouble when he does that but was pleased with the progress from Week 1 to Week 2. Certainly, had a bunch of tackles out there, him and (Jalen) Stroman both.”

Moore shared co-specialist honors with Wake Forest kicker Matthew Dennis.

Moore averaged 46 yards on his seven punts against Purdue, and two of those punts were downed inside the 5-yard line.

“Peter’s kicking the ball well. I think he had one that kind of came off the side of his foot, but for two weeks in a row, he’s done some really nice work,” Pry said. “All those guys, John Love, Kyle Lowe, I think we’re kicking the ball really well right now.”