Jerry Lindquist's sports memories: Local boxer Billy Sahnow's home is a treasure trove of memories

Here we go again, attempting to recall the highlights and lowlights of 47 years getting paid to write about sports for The Times-Dispatch. And, when applicable, tying them to present-day coverage of kid’s games. This is Volume 24: “Everyone Loves Billy.”
Billy Sahnow is fighting his last fight. As it was 60-some years ago during his heyday as one of the area’s best, most successful boxers, he isn’t backing down. Now 83 and bed-ridden from the effects of a stroke combined with diabetes and the onset of dementia, Sahnow continues to deliver imaginary rights and lefts, holding off the inevitable. “I never thought I would be like this,” he said a couple of days ago.
Sahnow isn’t asking for pity. He had to know it could come to this, when your brain gets jarred often enough. When punches are thrown in anger, some are bound to get through and land with a viciousness that can cause damage beyond repair. Sahnow, however, insists boxing isn’t too blame for his medical problems. “I never was knocked out,” he said. “Never had a concussion from fighting.”
Football might have been his very first love, playing as a 140-pound defensive end and cornerback for Thomas Jefferson High and later with the semi-pro Black Angus Bulls. But organized boxing eventually became No. 1, at first by necessity. Smiling at the memory, Sahnow recalled fighting a lot outside the ring, in the streets, too much so “that the judge told me, ‘I see you again, and you’re going to jail.’ I was 16, and I didn’t want any part of that, so I started going to the gym.”
He was an instant — if you’ll pardon the pun — hit. A welterweight, Sahnow had a wicked left hook that enabled him to win most of his 50 or so amateur fights before turning professional in 1961. He won his first pro fight, a four-rounder, by split decision after completing an eight-hour shift as VEPCO (Virginia Power) lineman then driving to Norfolk, arriving a half-hour before he was scheduled to go on. Sahnow later spent 30 years working on the railroad as a conductor. “I liked to talk to people. The engineer is up there all by himself,” he explained.
In 1967, Sahnow retired from boxing in as an active participant with an overall — amateur and pro — record he recalls was 136-14. He could have been left wondering what might have been, given the disappointments of a difficult, at best, profession. For example, a man described as a furrier who dabbles in managing good but unknown fighters took Sahnow to follow his dream, to New York’s Madison Square Garden, but you won’t find the name on any list of Garden fisticuffs.
Because the dabbling furrier thought Sahnow was too hard to remember, he decided to call him “Irish” Billy Shannon.” Sahnow could live with Shannon. The “Irish” part was something else. “I’m German,” Sahnow said. So they dropped “Irish.” but Sahnow never got a chance to drop his opponent. They were scheduled for a four-rounder to open the six-fight card, “but he didn’t show up,” Sahnow recalled.
He still has the poster from Aug. 24, 1963, with “Billy Shannon vs. Gil Rodriguez” atop the card in order of bouts. Because he was a fighter suddenly without a fight, they had Sahnow standing by in case someone else failed to show. He waited and waited but never put on the gloves. A bummer? Not really, Sahnow recalled. “I got my money, $125 … that was a lot of money in those days.”
Clearly, he wasn’t in it for the green, at least not because he expected to hit it rich. A couple of times he wondered out loud if it was all worth it. “A man thinks about that,” Sahnow said one afternoon long ago after a fight in Fredericksburg was canceled because another opponent refused to appear. “When a man trains for six months, and then there’s no fight, he gets discouraged.”
In 1968, at age 31, he stopped fighting and became a referee. Later he joined long-time friend Ray Brown as fight promoter. If he had to do it all over again? “I would,” he said. “I won most of my fights. I didn’t get messed up, and I met a lot of friends through boxing. I had a good time. ”
(Now, if only his name had been spelled properly. His home is a veritable museum of the life and times of Billy Shanow ... or is it Sahnaw … or? Of all the fight posters for the cards on which he appeared — and he has more than a dozen — only one has it right: S-A-H-N-O-W. Guess what? He couldn’t care less. “It’s kind of funny, don’t you think?” he said.)
There aren’t a lot of laughs for Sahnow these days — but a whole bunch of smiles as he recalls his early mentors in the fight game, starting in 1954 with Toni Conti and “Piggy” Hutchins at the West End Athletic Club. His mind remains sharp when it comes to the old days — and Sahnow welcomes visitors who like to reminisce. Come any time, said Sandy, his wife of 16 years. “He looks forward to seeing people who remember him.”
Actually, Sahnow probably will be remembered as much for his work with young fighters at the Mechanicsville Boxing Club and elsewhere. He meant a lot to a lot of people. In 2009, Sandy arranged a 55-year celebration of his life in boxing. “Everyone loves Billy,” Sandy said.
The fallout from last week’s huffing and puffing down memory lane — “We’re Talking Peanuts,” a look at William & Mary’s past and present attempts to eliminate minor sports — was hot and heavy, in some cases downright nasty. No question the natives are restless, if the volume of emails and calls to yours truly is any indication.
Interestingly enough, aside from the bashing primarily directed at athletic director Samantha Huge, there were some takeouts that illuminated W&M athletics to a new level of information.
For example, we learned the Tribe’s annual athletic budget is about $29 million, of which student fees provided more than 50%. Each of the college’s approximately 6,300 undergraduates are charged an athletic fee of $2,002 plus additional costs bringing the overall cut per student to $2,446. Total athletic endowment is $94.6 million, with an annual drawdown of $3.8M. The seven sports scheduled for elimination have a total endowment of about $15 million. Latest drawdown from that was $616,000.
In the last three years, since Huge came on board, upward of 75 of the athletic department’s 120 employees either quit or were fired. On a W&M website, in a long, impassioned letter to the faculty, an associate professor of finance, Katherine Guthrie, wrote: “It has been confirmed to me [Huge] is actively seeking employment elsewhere. She allegedly interviewed for the Vanderbilt position filled in May.”
Huge told a gathering of alumni Sept. 11 that the school planned to cut the seven minor sports before she was hired. Don’t blame me.
Is W&M thinking about leaving the Colonial Athletic Association? One of the three firms hired by Huge to implement the Tribe administration’s new direction towards beefing up football and basketball is known for assisting Division I schools seeking a change in conference membership. Little known but otherwise true: Back in the early 1980s, when it was in the process of becoming an alternative to the Ivy League, the Patriot League vigorously sought William & Mary.
The Patriot consists of 10 member schools of which three don’t play football, five compete in the mid-major FCS and two — Army and Navy — belong to the top-tier Football Bowl Subdivision. Given W&M’s apparent desire to pour more money into football and thereby increase its national exposure in that sport, joining the Cadets and Midshipmen in the FBS while retaining high academic standards could make the Patriot a perfect fit. Then again …
Do you remember when network TV sportscasters didn’t look the other way? When it was important enough, they would come down on the culprit. Do something mindless, moronic or downright stupid that potentially could cost his team a victory, the talking heads felt obligated to say so. Besides, the viewers saw what happened. Isn’t it dumb trying to convince them otherwise?
Or, if you’re well-regarded Troy Aikman, you simply suggest it’s an anomaly. That isn’t really him. He didn’t mean to do it. Then, just before you continue to make a fool of yourself, you’re jolted by reality.
Last Sunday, Seattle was deprived of a touchdown when Richmonder Russell Wilson hit DK Metcalf behind the Dallas secondary for what should have been a 63-yard touchdown. The receiver was several strides ahead of the nearest defender and closing on the goal line when he opted to showboat, slowing down and holding out the ball with one hand. The Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs caught up to Metcalf at the 1-yard line, poking the ball from his grasp and through the end zone for a touchback instead of 6 points.
Said Aikman, lead NFL on Fox analyst, “You don’t see that from him. He never gives up.” Huh? We could have sworn we just did. Then, watching a replay, Aikman snapped out of it. “That’s inexcusable,” he said. “I don’t know what Metcalf’s thinking. I really don’t.” Metcalf caught the game-winning TD pass then, of course, did what he doesn’t do best: showboat.
Unfortunately, Aikman’s initial inclination, to cover for today’s pampered, overpriced athletes, is the norm for today’s breed of TV’s talking heads. Check Major League Baseball sometime, where they refuse to condemn the long-ball preeners who style and profile — look at me, everyone — while turning a double or triple into a single when the ball doesn’t leave the yard. Even more agregious is the non-hustle to first. With a little effort, a routine grounder might have become a close play at the bag. Now, about all those strikeouts ...
Also, last week we tuned into Fox NFL Sunday pregame show for the first time in a long time. At one time it was clever, interesting, occasionally even funny but not forced, having long-since passed CBS NFL Today and Chris Berman and buddies on ESPN. Sunday. for beginners, Terry Bradshaw told us “If they’re going to win the game today, they’ll have to move the ball down the field.” Talk about insight!
Then he continued to play the role of buffoon, mispronouncing grammatically and falling to the floor, laughing. Michael Strahan joined in with a side-splitting routine. Howie Long tried to go along but seemed forced. Bradshaw long ago was exposed as being a very smart, sharp guy, who seems determined to live down to his original reputation of not being able to spell cat if you spotted him the ‘c’ and ‘t.’
The team formerly known as Redskins at Cleveland followed. Before kickoff, analyst Chris Spielman was talking about zone versus man coverage in the secondary — I think. “You cannot cover dirt,” he said. Then there was yet another pitch for a chance “to win $250,000 of Terry Bradshaw’s money” from a betting service, The Official Daily Fantasy Partner of the NFL. Click! Cable’s “RedZone” never looked better.
I remember when soccer was a bore. The dreaded nil-nil game was lurking at the outset of every fixture (soccerese for game), around every corner (not to be confused with corner kick). The best thing about covering futbol was the people; more often than not they proved to be a real kick in the grass. See, for example, Richie Williams, a classic smallish but feisty athlete who never minded speaking his mind while an undergraduate at University of Virginia. Or, later, with the professional Richmond Kickers. Williams currently is working as an assistant for New England Revolution coach Bruce Arena, who taught Williams much of what he knows about the game at UVA. So, tell us, Bruce, how’s Richie doing? “He hasn’t changed much,” Arena said. Neither apparently has “The World’s Greatest Soccer Coach,” who was suspended by Major League Soccer recently. Williams took over — briefly — for his mentor.
Talk about backing in to something the long way. Unlike the look-the-other-way talking heads on major U.S., professional sports coverage, soccer commentators on NBCSN’s English Premier League go straight for the jugular. How refreshing is that? They also qualify for in search of more picturesque speech. Consider these gems from former EPL mainstay Robbie Earle:
In England’s premiership, at season’s end ,the bottom three teams are relegated downward to the championship league (which, in turn, sends up three teams to replace them). It happens every year, and the pressure, not to mention financial implications, is staggering. Earle recalled the night before the last game of the season — win, you stay up; lose or draw, you go down. “You go to bed, and the pit of your stomach is on edge.”
Then there was Earle on Chelsea forward Olivier Geroud: “What he lacks in speed of foot he makes up for in speed of thought.”
Until next time ...
Jerry Lindquist can be reached
by email at mbl749@comcast.net.