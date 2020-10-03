Jerry Lindquist's sports memories: Local boxer Billy Sahnow's home is a treasure trove of memories

I remember when soccer was a bore. The dreaded nil-nil game was lurking at the outset of every fixture (soccerese for game), around every corner (not to be confused with corner kick). The best thing about covering futbol was the people; more often than not they proved to be a real kick in the grass. See, for example, Richie Williams, a classic smallish but feisty athlete who never minded speaking his mind while an undergraduate at University of Virginia. Or, later, with the professional Richmond Kickers. Williams currently is working as an assistant for New England Revolution coach Bruce Arena, who taught Williams much of what he knows about the game at UVA. So, tell us, Bruce, how’s Richie doing? “He hasn’t changed much,” Arena said. Neither apparently has “The World’s Greatest Soccer Coach,” who was suspended by Major League Soccer recently. Williams took over — briefly — for his mentor.