Curt Cignetti did not mince words. Here’s a sampling.

“No zip, no energy, no leadership.”

“A lot of things have to change.”

“We wasted an opportunity today.”

“You only make progress when you’re uncomfortable. We’re not uncomfortable right now. I’ve got to make people uncomfortable.”

“I don’t have my team’s attention right now.”

This was last week as Cignetti’s James Madison football team prepared for a stern test at reigning Sun Belt champion Troy. We know what subsequently transpired.

Things changed. Cignetti got the Dukes’ attention and made them uncomfortable.

The result: JMU earned a gritty 16-14 victory, improving to 3-0 on the season. This one week after erasing an 11-point, fourth-quarter deficit to win at Virginia 36-35.

“It’s really hard in college football to win two big games ... back-to-back,” Cignetti said Monday, “let alone on the road.”

How about three? Saturday’s contest at Utah State of the Mountain West Conference doesn’t have the regional flair of JMU-Virginia or the league implications of JMU-Troy, but with 10 bowl appearances in the last 12 seasons, the Aggies (1-2) are a quality program.

Three consecutive road games, absent an open date to ease the grind, are unusual in college football. Indeed, only six of JMU’s 132 Bowl Subdivision colleagues are similarly burdened this year.

The Dukes faced three straight road dates during the 2011 Championship Subdivision playoffs, but their most recent regular season with three in a row was 1997.

“Whatever it takes to come out a point ahead, we’ve proven to be able to do that,” Cignetti said of this group against Virginia and Troy. “But that’s in the past.”

After authoring consecutive 80-yard, fourth-quarter touchdown drives to upend the Cavaliers, JMU went scoreless for the final 24-plus minutes against the Trojans, only to escape courtesy of a smothering defense.

The Dukes sacked Gunnar Watson six times for 44 yards in losses and recorded four other tackles behind the line of scrimmage. Troy finished with minus-12 yards rushing, and its star tailback, Kimani Vidal, managed just 27 yards on 11 carries.

Vidal “is one of our best players and we have to make sure we find ways to get him his touches,” Trojans coach Jon Sumrall said during his postgame media op. “But at the line of scrimmage, JMU was really good. Going into the game, they statistically were leading the country in yards per carry allowed, and they probably left the game that way.”

Yes they did. The Dukes are yielding .77 yards per carry and 22.7 yards rushing per game, both FBS-bests. Their 9.7 tackles for loss per game and 13 total sacks rank fifth nationally.

Balance adds to JMU’s effectiveness. Led by Mikail Kamara and Jamree Kromah, five players have at least three TFLs.

Moreover, the pass defense that Cignetti criticized after Virginia freshman Anthony Colandrea shredded JMU for 377 yards and two touchdowns was better against Troy. Watson threw for 333 yards and two scores, but the breakdowns that led to Colandrea’s three completions of 60-plus yards vanished.

“We were outstanding up front and against the run, and we pressured the quarterback, sacked him six times, hit him a dozen times,” Cignetti said. “And there were good plays made (in the secondary).”

JMU is 13-0 in September under Cignetti, and if that mark gets to 15-0 by month’s end, the Dukes could crack the national polls for the second time in as many FBS seasons. But again, the schedule does them no favors.

Upon returning from Utah State, JMU hosts South Alabama. The Jaguars, 10-3 a year ago, began this season as expected, losing at then-No. 24 Tulane and handily defeating Southeastern Louisiana. Last Saturday was not expected.

A 7-point underdog at Oklahoma State, South Alabama rolled to a 33-7 victory.

JMU is among seven undefeated teams from the Group of Five conferences, joining the likes of Liberty, Georgia State and Marshall, the latter two fellow residents of the Sun Belt’s East Division. Cignetti professes not to be surprised, and after last year’s 8-3 FBS debut, nor should we.

As Cignetti said: “I think we have everybody’s attention that follows college football closely.”

