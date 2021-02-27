JMU subdues Robert Morris in second half

“We were sleepwalking early in the game,” Cignetti said.

The first sign of life for JMU’s offense came halfway through the second quarter, when a kick catch-interference penalty allowed the Dukes to start a drive deep in Colonials territory. On the next play, redshirt junior wide receiver Kris Thornton sprinted by the defenders on a wheel route and caught Johnson’s pass for a 33-yard touchdown.

Robert Morris responded on the next series. Tight end Jerry Hanks Jr. made a one-handed catch for a 37-yard touchdown to put the Colonials back on top.

With 4:17 left in the second quarter, Johnson threw up a contested deep-ball that was picked off by Robert Morris safety Jacob White, the Dukes’ third interception of the half. With Johnson struggling, Cignetti said he considered a change at quarterback but decided to see how Johnson finished the half.

“I was close to putting Gage [Maloney] in at the end of the first half,” Cignetti said. “[Offensive coordinator] Shane [Montgomery] talked about it a little bit, and where we got the ball and the situation with 2 minutes before the half, we thought it was really wise to stay with Cole.”

Johnson led a 60-second drive capped by a 21-yard touchdown pass to freshman Antwane Wells Jr. to even the game.