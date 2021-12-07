JMU upsets UVA, 52-49

HARRISONBURG – As a player at Green Bay, Tony Bennett longed to play against elite programs, but none would schedule his mid-major team. So, as a college head coach, Bennett has always made a concerted effort to give those teams a chance.
After falling 52-49 at James Madison on Tuesday night, Bennett joked, he might not do it again.
“A lot of teams won’t come in here and play,” said Bennett. “ … It was really a special atmosphere.”
On Monday, JMU basketball coach Mark Byington remarked that he knew some “orange” would sneak into the Dukes’ arena for its sold-out game against Virginia. With 20 seconds to play, much of that orange was sneaking out the exits.
Senior Takal Molson hit a pair of jumpers in the final 1:10 of play to lift JMU to its first-ever win over UVA, setting off a wild court-storming celebration at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
Senior Jayden Gardner led the Cavaliers (6-4) with 12 points and 14 rebounds. Senior guard Kihei Clark added 11. It was Virginia’s third straight one possession game after losing to Iowa by a point on Nov. 29 and edging Pittsburgh by a point on Friday.
“Coach warned us what type of environment we were going to be stepping into,” said Gardner. “You can never simulate the real thing.”
Junior guard Vado Morse led JMU with 9 points. The Dukes (8-2), who led by as many as 13 in the second half, came out on top in a back-and-forth second half.
“You have the opportunity to make a memory tonight,” said Byington. “I thought if we played our game, we’d have a chance to win. … I’m glad our guys got the chance to experience this. And I’m glad our fans got to experience something like this, because we’re trying to build something here.”
Virginia was 11-0 all-time against JMU going into Tuesday night’s game. It’s now 0-1 at the Dukes’ new home arena.
Byington had warned his players that, against Virginia’s vaunted defense, long scoring droughts were likely.
Little did he know, the pointless stretch that defined much of the game would come from the visiting Cavaliers.
Down 10-2 just 7:16 into the game, and unable to generate any semblance of offense, JMU finally got going when Morse hit a 3-pointer, then scored on a layup. That started an 22-1 run that saw the Dukes tie the game 11-11 on a jumper by Richmond native Charles Falden, take the lead on a layup by Molson, a transfer from Seton Hall, and build a margin of 24-11.
During that run, Virginia’s offense looked completely out of sorts. On back-to-back possessions, Gardner rushed a hurried jump shot that missed badly, and then Armaan Franklin tried an aggressive, bordering on out-of-control drive that resulted in a turnover.
“We get a little rushed and panicked at times," said Bennett. "But you gotta be in these settings to figure it out. … Hopefully some of these lessons will stick.”
Virginia had missed 10 straight shots and gone over nine minutes without a basket before Clark buried a 3-pointer from the corner with three seconds to go to trim the gap to 24-14 at halftime.
The Cavaliers shot just 27.3% in the first half – their lowest showing of the season – and went 1 for 14 from 3-point range, the lone make coming on Clark’s late triple.
Things could have been worse for Virginia in the first half but the Dukes were equally cold shooting from distance, going 1 for 8 from 3-point range.
JMU’s students packed their sections behind either basket 45 minutes before tipoff, and booed the visitors lustily when UVA took the floor for warm-ups and again during introductions. The sold-out arena – the largest crowd to ever watch college basketball in Harrisonburg – endured a sluggish first 10 minutes of play before being rewarded by dominant showing from their Dukes.
By the time JMU played the Rocky theme to rev the crowd before the start of the second half, that all-time underdog anthem felt better suited for the Cavaliers.
Clark’s 3-point shooting helped UVA hang around in the second half. He hit a pair in the first 6:07 after the break. But Strickland took Beekman baseline off the dribble to push JMU’s lead to 37-25 with 13:15 to play.
Virginia pulled to within 39-31 when Francisco Caffaro hit one of two free throws with 11:29 to play, and to within six, down 41-35, after a strong, inside score by Gardner. A Gardner dunk with five minutes to play made it a one possession game, with JMU leading 44-41, and set up the wild finish.
A Franklin jumper with 3:50 left gave UVA the 45-44 lead. Another basket by Franklin but it on top 49-48 with 1:27 to play. But Molson’s two late baskets sent the capacity crowd home happy and handed the Cavaliers an eye-opening non-conference loss.
“We’ve known since the beginning of the season there were going to be ups and downs,” said sophomore forward Kadin Shedrick. “We’re a new team, haven’t played together much. We’re just going to keep working.”