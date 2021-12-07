JMU upsets UVA, 52-49

Junior guard Vado Morse led JMU with 9 points. The Dukes (8-2), who led by as many as 13 in the second half, came out on top in a back-and-forth second half.

“You have the opportunity to make a memory tonight,” said Byington. “I thought if we played our game, we’d have a chance to win. … I’m glad our guys got the chance to experience this. And I’m glad our fans got to experience something like this, because we’re trying to build something here.”

Virginia was 11-0 all-time against JMU going into Tuesday night’s game. It’s now 0-1 at the Dukes’ new home arena.

Byington had warned his players that, against Virginia’s vaunted defense, long scoring droughts were likely.

Little did he know, the pointless stretch that defined much of the game would come from the visiting Cavaliers.

Down 10-2 just 7:16 into the game, and unable to generate any semblance of offense, JMU finally got going when Morse hit a 3-pointer, then scored on a layup. That started an 22-1 run that saw the Dukes tie the game 11-11 on a jumper by Richmond native Charles Falden, take the lead on a layup by Molson, a transfer from Seton Hall, and build a margin of 24-11.