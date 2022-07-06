JMU vs. High Point golfers in VSGA Women's Am semifinals

It’ll be James Madison vs. High Point in Thursday’s semifinals at the Virginia State Golf Association Women’s Amateur Championship at Meadowbrook Country Club.

Current James Madison University standout Kendall Turner and future JMU player Amber Mackiewicz will clash on one side of the bracket, and High Point teammates Danielle Suh and Vynie Chen will meet in the other semi.

Turner advanced with 5 and 4 and 2 and 1 victories over Elizabeth Coffern and Jillian Drinkard, respectively. In the quarterfinals, Turner used birdies on Nos. 15 and 16 to put away Drinkard.

Mackiewicz eliminated Alexandra Austin 5 and 3 and Skylar Sload in 19 holes after trailing in both matches. Against Sload on the first extra hole, Mackiewicz drained an downhill, 18-foot birdie putt to wrap up that match.

Suh, the stroke-play medalist, defeated Faith Garcia 2 up and Erica Whitehouse 2 and 1. Suh took the lead over Whitehouse on the front nine in the quarterfinals and never trailed again.

Chen moved on with 1-up wins over Katelynn Waclawski and Emma Landis. Chen bounced Landis with a birdie on No. 18.

Thursday’s semifinals begin at 7:30 a.m. with the championship match set to start Friday at noon.