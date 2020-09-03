Johnson gets 2-shot lead and another crack at FedEx Cup

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ATLANTA — Dustin Johnson is the No. 1 seed and starts with a two-shot lead at the Tour Championship, not nearly enough to tempt him into looking too far ahead at a FedEx Cup title that already has slipped away from him once before.

“It’s not like I’ve got a two-shot lead going into the final round,” Johnson said, who speaks from experience of once losing a six-shot lead in the final round of a World Golf Championship.

“I’m still going to have to play some really good golf for four days if I want to be a FedEx Cup champion.”

And then there are players such as Billy Horschel and Mackenzie Hughes, who will be 10 shots behind Johnson before they even hit their opening drives. They have to play their absolute best and get some help.

“I know I’m going to have to do something special,” Horschel said.

The strangest season in golf — no tournaments for three months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, only one major championship in the past 14 months — ends on Labor Day with the second year of a format that gives players a head start depending on how they played up to this point.

Johnson will start at 10-under par and is two shots ahead of Jon Rahm, who beat him last week at Olympia Fields.