BLACKSBURG — Roommates Jaylen Jones and Da’Wain Lofton were paired up for one-on-one drills during Tuesday’s Virginia Tech football practice. Jones, the safety, was tasked with shutting down Lofton, the speedy wide receiver, near the goal line.

Lofton won the rep. It came in a much closer fashion than it did back in spring practice.

“We’re just getting better, making each other better every day,” Lofton said Wednesday.

Jones, a Thomas Jefferson High product, spent his first two seasons with the Hokies as a wide receiver. He moved to safety in the spring and even defied his own expectations by starting the first two games of this season at free safety in place of veteran Nasir Peoples.

Jones is slated to start a third straight game Saturday at Rutgers with Peoples nursing an undisclosed injury.

“I knew I would be playing a pretty decent amount, but I honestly didn’t think I was going to be starting,” Jones said Wednesday. “That was the goal. That’s what the coaches always say, ‘Prepare like you’re the starter,’ because you never know. You’re one play away.”

Jones has been a pleasant surprise in the secondary through two weeks. He was initially expected to serve as a backup to Jalen Stroman at free safety, but earned the Week 1 start against Old Dominion with Peoples coming off the bench.

Jones, a Richmond native, received another start against Purdue and posted career highs of three solo tackles and two pass breakups.

He is playing a high number of snaps alongside Stroman, while cornerback Mansoor Delane and freshman Mose Phillips III get reps when needed.

“Just the way Jaylen Jones is progressing for a guy that moved over in the spring … it makes you feel a little bit better,” Hokies coach Brent Pry said. “Stroman, he plays in the boundary some when Jaylen’s in the game. And we get a little bit more speed on the field, maybe.”

Pry said Peoples is “borderline doubtful” to play against Rutgers (2-0), which means Jones will again be tasked with starting and playing a high volume of snaps against a Scarlet Knights offense that ranks second in the nation in time of possession (36:27).

“He’s somebody that we trust because of the work that he’s put in, what we see at practice on a consistent basis, so he’s going to learn from the things that he’s messed up on, from the mistakes that he’s had,” defensive coordinator Chris Marve said. “The thing with Jaylen is to not compound those mistakes. Move forward once he learns from them and continue to get better, which he has.”

Jones said he played defense at TJ, but his primary focus was at wide receiver. He was part of a 2021 recruiting class that included Lofton, and it made sense for the fellow wide receivers to room together.

Lofton started all 11 games in 2022 and had 254 yards and two touchdowns serving as the No. 2 option behind Kaleb Smith.

Jones, on the other hand, had three receptions in 10 games played last season.

Pry, knowing how young the Hokies (1-1) were going to be in the secondary for the upcoming season, met with Jones last winter and asked whether he would move to safety.

Jones said he was given the option to stay at wide receiver and be buried on the depth chart behind a retooled room with three transfers, or he could get a fresh start in the secondary and have the potential to play immediately.

“Obviously I just wanted to get on the field any way possible to be able to help the team,” Jones said.

Jones said Wednesday he never considered transferring after being asked to change positions, and he added his dad, Rashard Jones, helped him during the position switch.

“I think it was probably kind of hard at first for him,” Lofton said, “but he got used to it and he loves it now.”

The love for the position wasn’t exactly there during the spring.

Jones initially began working at boundary safety behind Peoples, and then he was moved to work behind Stroman at free safety. He admitted it was “kind of hard at times” as he tried to process learning both safety positions.

The summer allowed him to digest the playbook at a comfortable pace. It was during training camp when things began to slow down and he could read plays faster.

“I know what I got to do,” Jones said, “so now it’s more so kind of looking at what I’m seeing, looking at what’s coming at me.”

Jones knows opposing teams will test him with his lack of experience on defense.

He held up against Purdue with the two pass breakups, and TJ Sheffield got behind him once for a 36-yard pass play near the end of the third quarter.

The big play didn’t result in points for the Boilermakers.

“I’m a new guy on the field, so when game planning, like they going to see me and want to go at me all the time,” Jones said. “I know that. I’ve got to be assignment-sound and do my job for the most part.”

Jones’ previous experience as a wide receiver helps him recognize the type of routes being run by the opposing players His next growth will be crashing into the line of scrimmage and making plays against the run.

“Really just being under control when I get to the point of attack. That’s the main thing really,” Jones said. “I may be coming from deeper, so I’m going to have a little bit more speed and I’ve got to be able to slow myself down and make the tackle.”