Keefer, Utley to meet for RGA City Amateur crown

Keefer knocked out Garrett Kuhla in the quarterfinals 2 up before beating Trey Razzetti 3 and 2 in the semifinals. Utley took out defending champion Tom Vlahakis in the quarters in 19 holes before outlasting semifinal opponent Matt Brantingham 3 and 2.

Wind gusts up to 25 mph and a sustained breeze of 15 mph made the conditions challenging in the semifinals. Keefer got off to a quick start against Razzetti, going 5 up thru five holes. Utley was two down through three against Brantingham but squared the match at the turn. Utley, in search of his first RGA crown, then won holes 11 through 13 on the way to victory.