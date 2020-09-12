Kickers beaten on late goal

Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Steven Beattie scored in the second minute of stoppage time as Chattanooga edged Richmond 2-1 in a USL League One game Saturday.

Emiliano Terzaghi scored his sixth goal in as many games in the 13th minute off a cross from Matt Bolduc to give the Kickers (4-2-2) a 1-0 lead.

The Red Wolves (4-2-3) evened things when Tanner Dieterich took a pass from Marky Hernandez in the penalty area and beat Richmond goalkeeper Akira Fitzgerald at his near post. Beattie’s winner came off another assist from Hernandez as Chattanooga moved past the Kickers into third place in the league standings.