The Richmond Kickers fell 3-2 on the road to the Greenville Triumph SC in their opening match of a pandemic-delayed USL League One season on Saturday night.

A pair of own-goals from the Kickers (0-1) on both sides of intermission handed the Triumph (2-0) their lead. Greenville forward Jake Keegan scored what became the game-winner in the 69th minute.

Emiliano Terzaghi gave Richmond a chance with a header five minutes later, but the team failed to recover from early blunders. Matt Bolduc also recorded his first of the season for the Kickers.

Akria Fitzgerald and Matt Broomall split time in the net and combined for a total of four saves.

