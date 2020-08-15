Kickers turn back FC Tucson

In front of 634 socially distanced, masked and lively fans at City Stadium, the Richmond Kickers continued their hot start to the USL League One season Saturday with a 2-1 win over FC Tucson.
A pair of first-half goals fueled by a relentless high press gave Richmond (2-1-1) control of the match, and the Kickers staved off a late goal and flurry by Tucson (1-0-3) chances to seal the 3 points. With the win, Richmond moved up to third place in the 11-team league.
Saturday’s rain did nothing to deter the fans in attendance, who relished the opportunity to observe Richmond’s second professional sporting event since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“We enjoy being together here to be able to support the team, it’s great that we’re able to get back out here,” said Paul Teasley, a member of the Kickers’ Red Army fan group who has been attending games at City Stadium for six years. “And everybody is doing the right thing to make it happen.”
The Kickers, in accordance with Gov. Ralph Northam’s Phase Three guidelines, are allowing a maximum capacity of 1,000 in 9,000-seat City Stadium. That number includes team, media and other personnel.
Teasley called the Red Army his “second family,” gesturing to the fans around him as fellow Red Army member Charles Williams nodded his agreement.
Teasley and Williams stressed how grateful they are to have Kickers games back — and how cautious they plan to be this season in order to keep attending live sporting events. Williams wore a Red Army face mask to the game.
A group of fans periodically strolled the concourse holding signs reading “mask up.” One of those fans, Benjamin Thornton, said it was initially just a quirky, fun joke designed to remind fans in attendance of safety protocols.
Then the signs drew rave reviews from other fans, some asking to take pictures with them.
“As much as we want everyone to come out here and have a good time, we want everyone to know that the virus is a real thing and we’re going to take every precaution to make sure you have fun, have a good time and still be safe,” Thornton said.
“Safety is key to having anything like this pulled off.”
Richmond didn’t waste time getting off the mark Saturday.
Brazilian defender Ivan Magalhaes opened the scoring in the seventh minute on a set piece when he guided a sumptuous ball into the box by Zambian midfielder Mutaya Mwape across the Tucson keeper’s momentum and into the bottom-left corner of the net.
The goal was Magalhaes’ first in a Kickers uniform, coming early on in his second season in Richmond.
Tucson enjoyed most of the possession throughout the contest, but Richmond created the better chances by forcing turnovers in their opponents’ half and breaking quickly to exploit space behind the back line.
The second goal came after such an opportunity. In the 42nd minute, Argentinian forward Emiliano Terzaghi netted his third goal of the season off a rebounded ball after an acrobatic save by the Tucson keeper. Riley Kraft was credited with the assist. The ball was bouncing around in the box, fell to Terzaghi’s feet, and he finished clinically.
Multiple fans in attendance said they enjoy new coach and sporting director Darren Sawatzky’s style, particularly the high press, and appreciate the energy and commitment Richmond has shown early in the season.
“I enjoy the fact that he’s built a team where the players are aggressive and willing to high press,” Teasley said.
“This team seemed to gel very quick, these players are all one team, and that’s Darren. It’s what he’s brought to the table, the ability to get this team to be cohesive.”
