BLACKSBURG — When the Virginia Tech women’s team played Duke last month, the Blue Devils held Tech stars Elizabeth Kitley and Georgia Amoore to three baskets combined.

Not this time.

Kitley and Amoore scored 20 points apiece to help the 11th-ranked Hokies cruise past the ninth-ranked Blue Devils 61-45 on Thursday night in front of 3,084 fans at Cassell Coliseum.

“They were ready for this game the day after we played that game,” Tech coach Kenny Brooks said of Kitley and Amoore. “That’s how good both of them are. They’re students of the game.

“They day after we played that game, they both knew what they did wrong, what they needed to do better. Liz and I, we worked on some stuff the last couple days ... We’re not going to allow them to front you and be physical with you. We’re going to move you around. And she got to her spots and she knew where she was going to get them and she took advantage.

“Georgia, we didn’t want her to have to handle the ball the whole game. … We were able to move Georgia around.”

Virginia Tech (21-1, 11-4 ACC), which led by as many as 26 points, has won eight of its last nine games, including the past five.

The lone loss in that span had come at Duke (22-4, 12-3), which beat the Hokies 66-55 on Jan. 26. Brooks said after that loss that the Blue Devils were “very physical.”

Kitley and Amoore combined for 16 baskets Thursday, however.

“They were aggressive,” Duke coach Kara Lawson said. “We did have some breakdowns, but they both were in attack mode from the beginning and played really well. Players as talented as those two, it’s hard to keep them down like that.”

Kitley, the Hokies’ star center, was held to 4 points in the first meeting with the Blue Devils. She was 1 of 9 from the field. But she had eight baskets Thursday. She also had 11 rebounds and 4 blocks.

Kitley made three early baskets to help Tech jump to an 8-2 lead with 7:17 left in the first quarter. Tech led the rest of the way.

Amoore, Tech’s point guard, was held to 7 points in the first meeting. She was 2 of 12 from the field, including 1 of 9 from 3-point range. But Amoore had eight baskets Thursday.

The Hokies beat a ranked foe for the third consecutive game. The Hokies won at then-No. 22 N.C. State last week and beat then-No. 19 Florida State last weekend.

As was the case in those two games, the Hokies seized control in the first quarter on Thursday.

The Hokies jumped to a 19-6 lead in the first. Kitley already had 8 points and Amoore 5 at that point.

Tech led 23-11 after the first quarter. The Hokies shot 52.9% from the field in the quarter to Duke’s 35.7%.

“They came out with a lot of energy, great physicality, great hustle and just kind of stunned us there in the first quarter,” Lawson said. “It took us awhile to get into the game and all that credit goes to them. We were not ready to play tonight; that’s on me.”

The Hokies led 33-14 at halftime and 51-26 after three quarters. Duke was 1 of 11 from the field (9.1%) in the second quarter.

Duke shot just 34% from the field in the game. The 45 points was Duke’s lowest total of the season.