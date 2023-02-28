That was a stirring swan song we got from Auto Club Speedway.

Kyle Busch came storming from the back of the pack – not once, but twice – to chalk up his victory in Sunday’s race and serve notice that he and car owner Richard Childress are a force to be reckoned with in their first season together.

Busch’s adroit winning drive interrupted speculation that his departure from the Joe Gibbs Racing powerhouse team was because, having won just four races in the past three seasons and soon to turn 38, he was no longer the talent that had delivered 60 wins and two championships in his 18 full-time seasons on the Cup tour.

And just as the veteran driver was the object of a shower of accolades, so was the track upon which he made his statement drive.

Before and after the race, more than a few fans and media members lamented that this was to be the last NASCAR event at Auto Club Speedway in its sweeping two-mile oval configuration, with room for the stock cars to fan out and compete in five-wide splendor.

We are told there are plans to downsize to a much shorter oval – something between Richmond’s ¾-mile and Martinsville’s half-mile, they say – and open that track in a couple of years.

Some observers wonder if such a track will ever get built on more than 600 acres of super-valuable property, in Fontana, Calif., 55 miles due west of the iconic “Hollywood” sign. Just last week it was reported that NASCAR had sold much of the track-complex land for more than half a billion dollars.

The land sale isn’t necessarily a death knell for racing at the site. Part of the sold-off space could be leased for parking at a new shorter track, with crowd capacity slashed from more than 100,000 to, oh, say 35,000. Nevertheless, the future of racing on that tract seems iffy, at best.

Former Times-Dispatch reporter Nate Ryan, now a star on-air and online reporter for NBC, wrote a detailed piece about the track’s history and prospects.

Nate’s careful reporting, drawing on his deep bank of knowledge and a wide breadth of sources, got me thinking about how long major race tracks last, and how long they stay on NASCAR’s Cup Series tour.

I looked back to my first season as a beat writer covering the sport, 1972 (yes, more than half a century ago), and I was taken aback by how much things have changed.

Consider just the first five tracks visited by the Cup tour that year, the beginning of NASCAR’s “modern era” with a schedule trimmed from 48 to 31 stops.

Only one of those first five venues, NASCAR’s preeminent Daytona International Speedway, is still on the 2023 schedule in the same size and shape. Two of those speedways no longer exist, one was demolished and rebuilt in a different configuration, one is off NASCAR’s Cup itinerary.

Gone are the two Southern California stops of that era. The Riverside International Raceway road course and the Indy-clone Ontario Motor Speedway are both memories, their sites redeveloped for other purposes. Riverside hosted 48 Cup races from 1958 to 1988. Ontario was a Cup stop just nine times from 1971 to 1980.

The half-mile Richmond Fairgrounds Raceway, a Cup stop since 1953, would be taken down and replaced in 1998 with the ¾-mile Richmond International Raceway (“International” having since been excised from the name). More than half the site’s 132 Cup races have been waged on the new version.

The one-mile North Carolina Motor Speedway had been on the tour since 1965 and would hold 78 Cup events before it was dropped after 2004.

That 1972 schedule had other tracks that have long since disappeared from the Cup season.

The half-mile North Wilkesboro Speedway, about to make a comeback this year as the refurbished site of the Cup All-Star event, had been on the schedule since NASCAR’s 1949 beginnings but would be dropped in 1996 after 93 races, its dates on the calendar doled out to newer tracks.

Texas World Speedway, a two-mile oval, was good for nine Cup races from 1960 to 1981. After several years of lesser events, the track is being demolished in segments as other developments take over.

Trenton Speedway, host to eight Cup races intermittently from 1958 to 1972, would be a race track until 1980. It’s now a site for housing and other facilities.

The 0.6-mile Nashville Speedway (42 races, 1958-84) still operates as a race track. Cup racing has returned to the country-music mecca the last couple of years, but on the new 1.3-mile Nashville Superspeedway.

In all, 11 of the 1972 season’s 31 Cup events were held on tracks no longer on the schedule, and Richmond’s two races were waged on a vastly different raceway.

In the years since, a few other tracks have come and gone, including the solidly backed and hyped 1.5-mile Chicagoland Speedway (19 races, 2001-19) and 1.5-mile Kentucky Speedway (10 races, 2011-20).

Even the egg-shaped 1.366-mile Darlington Raceway, first of NASCAR’s superspeedways (123 races so far, 1950-present) seemed about to be jettisoned by NASCAR when, temporarily, it lost one of its two spots on the Cup tour and its traditional Labor Day weekend calendar slot.

The modern Cup tour is taking different steps, appealing to new fans. The show-biz-friendly preseason Clash has been moved to a temporary track inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. This season, the tour will undertake racing on a city street course in Chicago.

The upshot: stock car racing’s premier organization isn’t frozen in time. NASCAR is evolving, and not just by venturing to different tracks. From cars, to technology, to business model, to efforts toward diversity and inclusion, NASCAR is determined to present a new face to the world.